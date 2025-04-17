News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

April 17, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, April 17, 2025

Where: Boston, Mass. at MGM Music Hall

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 1,899 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 5,009 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Mercedes Moné & Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart & Kris Statlander (with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary)
  • Komander vs. Nick Wayne – ROH World TV Championship match
  • Adam Cole TNT Championship open challenge

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/13): White’s report on Takeshita vs. Brody King, Athema vs. Harley Cameron, Hayter vs. Starks in Owen Tournament matches, plus FTR vs. Menard & Parker, Bayne, Knight, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Athena vs. Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita, and Hangman Page vs. a wild card entrant in Owen Hart Cup tournament matches

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025