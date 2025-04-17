AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, April 17, 2025
Where: Boston, Mass. at MGM Music Hall
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 1,899 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 5,009 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Mercedes Moné & Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart & Kris Statlander (with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary)
- Komander vs. Nick Wayne – ROH World TV Championship match
- Adam Cole TNT Championship open challenge
