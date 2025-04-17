FREE PODCAST 4/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lansdell: Historic and excellent episode including Ospreay-Takeshita, Mercedes-Athena, on-site report, callers (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to discuss the Apr. 16 edition of AEW Dynamite including a celebration of surpassing the number of episodes WCW Nitro was on the air. It featured Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander vs. “Hangman” Adam Page, Mercedes Mone vs. Athena, more developments with MJF and The Hurt Business, The Young Bucks and Hangman, and more. They were joined by an on-site correspondent with details of being in the arena. Plus chat room, live caller, and email interactions throughout.

