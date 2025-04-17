FREE PODCAST 4/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado discuss the entire WrestleMania 41 card, make predictions, grade the builds, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado acknowledge:

WrestleMania 41

All of it. The whole card. From main event Cody vs. Cena down to Viking Raiders vs. New Day

Predictions

Grading the builds

A veritable WrestleMania Special

…And Jorge gets on the Kross bandwagon

