AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/17): Adam Cole TNT Championship Open Challenge, Komander vs. Nick Wayne for ROH TV Title, Mercedes & Harley vs. Julia Hart & Statlander

AEW COLLISION TV REPORT

APRIL 17, 2025

BOSTON, MASS.

SIMULCAST ON TNT AND MAX STREAMING

REPORT BY CHRIS GRIFFIN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness

[HOUR ONE]

-The greatest theme in wrestling opens Collision, and I noticed Josh Alexander already added to the open. Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on the call and start with a recap of last night’s show. As someone who rarely catches Collision, I thought they should add these type of openings to Dynamite to catch the audience up.

The rundown of tonight’s card is interrupted by Marina Shafir, the the rest of the Deat Rriders, apparently not in a great mood after losing the trios titles. Jon Moxley confirms that he’s upset, and in his promo he lets the Young Bucks that he’s not okay with them becoming involved in his matches. He then challenged Samoa Joe to a match.

The recap is finished and they go to the first match.

(1) KEVIN KNIGHT VS LANCE ARCHER (w/Don Callis).

Archer jumped his announcement to start the match off with Archer dominating. Knight had a comeback when going back into the ring, but it was short lived. Don Callis was there to inturrupt Knight’s next comeback to leave Archer in control as they go to a break. [c]

The show resumeed with more domination by Archer. This is mostly a squash match with a few hope spots and Knight being a bump machine showing Archer’s power. KNight eventually gets a steady stream of offence, and pulls off the upset with a finishing splash off the top rope.

WINNER: Kevin Knight.

-A pretaped promo aired with the Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Shibata) where Joe talked about the force that they are as the Opps and ready to make a statement going forward. [c]

-Renee Paquette was backstage with Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander facing off before their match in the Owen Hart Tournament coming up on Wednesday.

-Tony Schivonne then read a letter of apology from FTR, but it was pretty passive aggressive by the end of the letter, especially towards Nigel McGinness. They show a recap of Josh Alexander’s debut and show the Callis family together before Alexander’s music plays.

(2) JOSH ALEXANDER & KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs ROCKY ROMERO & TOMOHIRO ISHII (Representing The Conglomeration)

Don Callis joins the commentary table for this match. Ishii and Takeshit start trading stiff blows back and forth. Each member tags out and we see an exchange between Alexander and Romero before the break. [c]

The match continued and things broke down pretty quickly with all four men in the ring. Josh Alexander hit his Torture Rack into a spinning powerbomb then transitions into an anklelock on Ishii. After that was broken up, they went back to battle until Ishii went for a tag and Romero denied the tag, potentially because he was upset about an inadvertent shot earlier in the match. The members of the Callis Family picked up a quick win after that.

WINNERS: Alexander & Takeshita

-Rocky Romero then tried apologizing to Ishii, but Ishii wouldn’t have any of it and shoved Romero away. Then behind Ishii is a hooded returning Trent Baretta who attacks Ishii, then Romero and the rest of the members of the Callis Family join in, even providing a wrench to Trent from his leader Don Callis.

-A quick backstage interview hyping a women’s tag match with Mercedes Mone played, and was joined by Harley Cameron and the most over puppet in wrestling before the commercial break. [c]

(3) MEGAN BAYNE (w/Penelope Ford) vs REBECCA SCOTT & ASHLEY VOX – Two-on-One match

Your typical showing of how powerful Megan Bayne is by squashing two local wrestlers. Bayne is incredible, and they are protecting her well so far.

WINNER: Megan Bayne

-A video package played reintroducing “The 5-Tool Player” Anthony Bowen.

(4) ADAM COLE vs CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI – TNT Championship match

Adam Cole then came out for an open challenge for the TNT championship. The Death Riders’ music played, and Claudio Castagnoli came out to accept the challenge.

(Griffin’s Analysis: I like the idea of the TNT Championship as a replacement for the old World TV Title of the NWA/WCW, but I can’t help thinking I’d be excited to see this even more with some anticipation. As much fun as it is to have an open challenge, I still think the long term storytelling in this type of title is having a number one contender match one week, then the champion defend their title the following week.)

This match began with hard-hitting action, as one would expect any Claudio match to be. They continued to brawl with Claudio having the advantage as the show went to break. [c]

More back and forth from each wrestler, and Nigel was on point calling this match a war between the two men. After Cole kicked out of a pop up European uppercut, a confused Claudio snapped and unloaded on Adam Cole in the corner. He them took Cole to the top rope, hit a superplex, but after hitting the move, Cole was able to hook Claudio’s shoulders in a crucifix rollup for a three count. Claudio Castignolli then threw a tantrum and tore up the announcer’s table.

WINNER: Adam Cole to retain the TNT Championship

-A recap aired of Chris Jericho telling his Learning Tree faction how disappointed he was, before going to a backstage segment where Big Bill said that Jericho may be disappointed in them, but he’s disappointed in Jericho. Bryan Keith then questioned the way Bill reacted to Jericho. They ended on the same page that they needed to go make a statement as a tag team. [c]

