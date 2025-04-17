WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, April 18, 2025
Where: Las Vegas, Nev. at T-Mobile Arena
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today ???? tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for basketball or concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns – WWE Tag Team Championship match
- John Cena returns
- Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns
