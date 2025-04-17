WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, April 18, 2025

Where: Las Vegas, Nev. at T-Mobile Arena

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today ???? tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for basketball or concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns – WWE Tag Team Championship match

John Cena returns

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/11): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cody Rhodes promo, Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet, Knight & Orton vs. Solo & Tonga, Priest-McIntyre face-to-face, Fenix vs. Berto

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Chelsea Green on winning the WWE Women’s U.S. Championship, her USA themed act, fan demand for another match with Penta