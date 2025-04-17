Roman Reigns says he likely only has a few years left with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns says is only going to wrestle in WWE for another two or three years.

Reigns revealed his future plans in a new interview with Vanity Fair that was published today. The article reveals that Reign’s current deal with WWE expires next year after WrestleMania 42, but after that he will be looking to pursue other career options. “After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max,” said Reigns. “Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment.”

The article reveals that Reigns is interested in getting into acting and details how he’s been pitched for several roles, but he does not take many of them due to his commitments to WWE. Reigns isn’t going to go overboard with taking roles once he fully turns his attention to acting. “I almost want to model it after Tarantino, where we’re not just doing anything and everything, “said Reigns. “I want to really plot out: I want this one, I want that one.”