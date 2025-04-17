VIP PODCAST 4/17 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-14-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Lashley’s push, Shane vs. Umaga, can TNA tweak or must they overhaul, WWE Backlash build, Don Imus (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Apr. 14, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed whether TNA could tweak themselves to success rather than overhaul, plus the build to WWE Backlash, the Shane McMahon vs. Umaga unfulfilled hair/title stip, Bobby Lashley’s push, and the Don Imus controversy.

