NJPW WINDY CITY RIOT RESULTS (4/11): Radican’s report and analysis of Kidd vs. Ishii, Goto vs. Umuino, Takeshita vs. Tanahashi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW WINDY CITY RIOT

APRIL 11, 2025

CHICAGO, ILL

AIRED LIVE ON PPV ON NJPW WORLD

Announcers: Walker Stewart & Veda Scott.

(1) TOM LAWLOR vs. TJP

Lawlor went after TJP’s arm during the early stages of the match. TJP mounted a comeback, but Lawlor caught him with a Tombstone driver. Lawlor hit a superplex and a Kamigoye for a near fall. TJP fired back and hit a tornado DDT. TJP then got the win with the Mamba Splash.

WINNER: TJP in 12:15. (**1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: This was a solid way to start the show. TJP won here despite not being under contract.)

(2) MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. AZM – Strong Women’s Championship #1 Contender match

Shirakawa went after AZM’s knees at the beginning of the match. AZM mounted a comeback and hit a big missile drop kick at one point. Shirwakawa got the upper hand again and went right back after her legs. AZM countered a brainbusfer and hit the Three Amigos and the fans popped big.

They traded counters and Shirakawa got the figure 4. AZM struggled to the ropes, but Mina rolled her back to the middle! AZM went for the ropes again and was successful in getting there to break the hold. AZM got a pinning combination for a super close near fall. She then snapped Mina’s arm backwards Penta style. AZM worked a double arm submission.

Shirakawa finally got to the ropes after the 10 minute mark. They ended up going at it on the outside. They tried to get back into the ring, but couldn’t. Shirakawa eventually hit a tornado DDT off the apron and both women got counter out.

WINNER: n/a – double count out. (***)

The fans booed after the ref’s decision was announced. Both women yelled at the ref. Walker said it looked like neither woman would get their opportunity to face Mone for the title.

(Radicans Analysis: This was really good until the double count out finish. What a letdown that was.)

(3) WCWC (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)vs. THE INTERGALACTIC JET SETTERS (Kushida & Kevin Knight) – Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship match

Knight and Kushida hit stereo springboard dives to the floor during the early going to wipe out the WCWC. The announcers said Knight was contracted to AEW and NJPW and mentioned he would be in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this year.

WCWC cut Knight off and worked him over with Kushida down on the floor. The announcers mentioned TJP was at ringside eating some food. Kushida got the tag and ran wild. A loud Kushida chant rang out from the crowd. Kushida went for a super hurricanrna, but Isaacs blocked it. Knight then ran across the ring and hit a jumping hurricanrana and the fans lost their minds.

The action picked up and the crowd responded to the back and forth action in the ring. Knight got Isaac’s on his back and Kushida nailed him with a drop kick for a near fall. Nelson grabbed the popcorn bag from TJP and tossed it at Knight. Thankfully he pushed him as well or I would have lost my mind.

Issacs hit a low blow on Kushida that the ref couldn’t see. Jorel hit Kushida with a powerbomb. Isaacs then finished him off with Hush Money.

Nelson got on the commentary mic and talked some trash after the match.

WINNERS: WCWC in 11:05 to retain the Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship. (**3/4)

After the match, TJP indicated he wanted a shot at the titles held by WCWC.

(Radicans Analysis: The match was getting good when it ended abruptly.)

(4) TOMOHIRO ISHII vs. GABE KIDD – Strong Openweight Championship 30 Minitr Iron Man match

These two went to a 30 minute time limit draw at Battle in the Valley in January. They went it right from the start picking up from their previous encounter. Both men laid into the other with vicious chops back and forth multiple times.

Kidd got the upper hand and taunted Ishii pretending to pee and poop on him like a dog. Ishii fired back and plowed Kidd down to the mat with a shoulder tackle. They battled up top and Ishii hit a super brainbuster for a near fall as the crowd fired up.

They got to the 15 minute mark and Kidd shook off several blows and said “f—k you” before obliterating Ishii with a strike that sent him down to the mat. They battle up top and this time Ishii floated over Kidd and caught him with a huge powerbomb. Kidd ducked a sliding clothesline a short time later.

He eventually sent Ishii to the floor and began working him over. Kidd dumped Ishii over the guardrail. Kidd set up Ishii in a row of chairs in the crowd, but missed a running hip attack that wiped out several rows of chairs when Ishii got out of the way.

They continued to go at it on the floor with 10 minutes left in the match. They ended up going up too and this time Kidd hit a superplex for a near fall. He hit a moonsault for another near fall. Ishii blocked a running knee attempt, but Kidd nailed him with it a short time later. They traded headbutts and Kidd connected with a LOUD slap to the face that crumpled Ishii. He then hit a Dr. Bomb to go up 1-0.

Kidd tainted Ishii and asked him where his temper is before slapping him hard across the face. Kidd did some pushups and taunted Ishii and the fans booed. The five minute mark came and went with Kidd firmly in control. Ishii fired back and won a slap battle. He hit a sliding lariat for a near fall.

Ishii got a cross-arm breaker. Kidd struggled to escape with three minutes left in the match. Kidd ended up in a triangle and tried to slam his way out of it, but Ishii held on and forced him to submit to tie it at 1-1 with very little time left in the 30 minute time limit.

They announced two minutes were left in the match and Kidd bailed to the floor. Ishii got Kidd back into the ring and worked on his arm. Kidd escaped and eventually obliterated a charging Ishii with a clothesline. Kidd went to the floor and the time limit expired.

It was announced the match would continue under Sudden Death rules as Kidd was headed to the back. The announcer said the first pinfall will win the match. They began overtime by slamming into each with running clotheslines. The fans continued to fire up as the match continued. Kidd then obliterated Ishii with a Drill a Hole piledriver for a near fall. The crowd roared when Ishii kicked out at the last second.

Ishii hit a dragon suplex and a lariat and Kidd no/sold them both. Ishii then decked him with a jumping enzuguri. Ishii hit a clothesline, but Kidd kicked out at one. Kidd hit a brainbuster and Ishii kicked out at one. He decked Kidd with a forearm. The fend chanted for Ishii. He hit a piledriver, but Kidd got right up and hit a running knee strike to Ishii’s head for a near fall and the fans roared.

They traded hard slaps to the face and Ishii hit a sudden headbutt for a near fall. Ishii then hit the Vertical Drop Brainbuster for the win. WOW!!! The crowd roared when Ishii won.

WINNER: Tomohiro Ishii at 34:05 2-1 to become the new Strong Openweight Champion. (****3/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was an incredible match from bell-to-bell. These two put on an insane display of hard-hitting action. The crowd got hotter and hotter as the match went on.

The heat for the no-selling and the one count kick outs from both men was off the charts, especially during the overtime period. I didn’t like the use of headbutts here, which is my only quibble with the match. It’s hard to believe that when he is still capable of matches like this at this stage of his career.)

(6) ROCKY ROMERO & ELP vs. L.I.J. (Tetsuya Naito & Titan)

Naito won the battle of mind games with ELP during the early stages of the match. Titan had the upper hand on ELP, but he cut him off with a suplex and both men ended up tagging out. The action broke down and ELP hit the UFO on Naito and Romero wiped him out with a drop kick.

Naito countered a double team move and shoved Romero into ELP. He tagged in Titan, who hit a double spring splash on Romero with the help of Naito, but ELP broke up the pin. Naito went after ELP’s neck. ELP went for Sudden Death on Bushi, but he moved and Rocky ate it. Naito then hit Destino on ELP. He rolled to the floor and Titan nailed him with a dive. Naito then set up Romero for a double stomp and it was good for the win.

WINNERS: LIJ in 11:05. (***)

(Radicans Analysis: This was a nice follow up to the amazing Kidd vs. Ishii match. Romero and ELP seemed to not be in the same page during the match.)

After the match, Naito went after Romero’s eyes. ELP got on the apron, but thought better of it.

(7) ZACK SABRE JR. vs. DAVID FINLAY

Finlay best Sabre in the NJPW Cup. Sabre went for an arm bar near the ropes early and both men spilled to the floor, but Sabre hung on and cranked on the submission before yelling to the crowd. Sabre continued to go after Finlay’s arm back inside the ring.

Finlay told Sabre to bring it with his kick. Sabre hit a couple, but ended up running right into a backbreaker. They traded pinning combinations, but neither man could get a the pin. Finlay then hit Into Oblivion out of nowhere for a near fall.

Finlay was caught in’s submission, but he lifted Sabre into a powerbomb to break. Finlay hit a buckle bomb and another powerbomb, but Sabre surprised him with an arm submission. Finlay struggled but got to the ropes. A short time later Sabre countered Finlay and hit the Zack Driver for the win.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. in 15:20. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: Both men seemed to be laying the ground work to possibly win the match by submission, but they went away with it and didn’t come back to it in the end. This was a little slow to get going.

Things picked up during the second half of the match and this got quite good late. They built to a really good second half of the match. It will be interesting to see where both men go from here. Finlay certainly needs a boos after losing two high profile matches.)

(8) HIROOKI GOTO vs. SHOTA UMINO — IWGP World Hvt. Championship

Goto got the upper hand and went after Umino’s leg. Union dominated the action for a long period of time until Goto hit an Ushigoroshi. They ended up trading blows in the middle of the ring. Umino caught him coming off the ropes and hit a powerbomb and the fans booed.

Umino hit a running knee to the back of Goto’s head. Umino played to the crowd, but they weren’t going along with it. Goto hit a reverse GTR, but Umino took him down with a big clothesline.

Goto ducked a big clothesline attempt and grabbed a sleeper. Goto let go and hit a big PK kick off the ropes. Goto hit GTW, but it was only good for a 2 count. Umino blocked a GTR and hit a headbutt to the chest. He then hit Glass Jaw for near fall. Goto countered a Second Chapter attempt and got a roll up for a near fall.

Goto hit a clothesline and Umino kicked out at 1 Umino then hit a clothesline and Goto kicked out at one. Umino then hit another clothesline for a near fall. They traded counters and Goto hit Shouten Kai. Umino blocked a GTR attempt and got a pinning combination for a two count. Goto hit a big clothesline. He went for a GTR. Umino tried to fight out of it, but Goto trapped his arm and connected for the win.

WINNER: Hirooki Goto in 20:00 to retain the IWGP World Hvt, Championship. (***3:4)

(Radican’s Analysis: The match started slow and it got better as it went on. They did some limb work early and never went back to it which was disappointing. Umino still playing to the crowd at this point is strange, as most of the fans are just not with him and he’s kind of out there flailing right now as a singles act. They turned up the pace late and this match got really good times. I enjoyed the fighting spirit spots and near falls to set up the finish.)

Goto got in the mic and thanked the fans. They applauded. He told the fans he loved them and they chanted they love him back. He concluded his words in Japanese and Stewart said the G in IWGP still stands for Goto.

Veda Scott announced Rocky Romero had told her that Mone would defend the Strong Women’s Championship on May 9 at Resurgence against Shirakawa and AZM.

The lights went out and The Young Bucks cut a promo challenging The War Dogs to a match at Resurgence in a video. He said there were more War Dogs and said they were going to bring some of their old friends. They teased bringing in Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to be their partners. The fans booed when the lights came up.

A video package aired for the Takeshita vs. Takahashi main event. Takeshita was shown talking about how this match was personal for him.

(9) HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA

Takeshita methodically worked over Tanahashi during the early stages of the match. Tanahashi avoided Takeshita coming off the turnbuckles and went right after his leg. Takeshita fired back and hit the B Driver, but he hurt himself in the process.

Takeshita went for a BTPB, but Tanahashi reversed it into a Slingblade. The fans chanted Go Ace! Tanahashi hit Twist & Shoit a short time later. He hit it again and held on, but Takeshita countered it into a brainbuster at the 10 minute mark.

Takeshita went Raging Fire but Tanahashi countered it into a twisting suplex. He hit a Slingblade and then went up top and hit a High Fly Flow for a near fall. Takeshita fired back and hit a BTPB. The fans booed as he went up top and connected with a High Fly Flow of his own.

The fans went crazy when Tanahashi kicked out and chanted Go Ace! Tanahashi avoided a clothesline and hit a Straight Jacket German and then a Dragon German suplex.

He hit another Dragon suplex, but Takeshita popped right up. Tanahashi hit a sling blade and went up top. He hit Aces High. He went back up for the HFF, but Takeshita got his knees up and the fans booed as the 15 minute mark came and went. They traded blows on their knees a short time later.

They got to their feet and continued to trade. Takeshita hit straight murder to Tanahashi’s midsection. Tanahashi got a quick pinning combination for a near fall. Takeshita kicked out and hit a power drive knee. Takeshita hit another power drive knee.

Takeshita set up and not another power drive knee and connected. He hit another and Tanahashi kicked out at the last second and the fans cheered loudly. Takeshita hit a running meteora and then Raging Fire. The fans booed as Takeshita made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 20:40. (***3/4)

(Radicans Analysis: This was a really good match. They worked around Tanahashi’s limitations quite well and delivered a worthy main event.)

After the match, Takeshita shook Tanahashi’s hand and bowed. Takeshita got into it with ELP before leaving for the back.

Tanahashi got to his feet and the fans applauded and chanted Thank you ace! Tanahashi got on the mic and thanked the fans. Several members of the roster came out and surrounded the ring.

He said he’s the NJPW President now. He said he wants to do wrestling forever, but he will retire. He said he will retire next year. He told the fans not to worry and said look at all of the fans in the building. He said he will make NJPW #1 in the world.

Tanahashi signed off and did not do his usual Guitar Solo.

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him at BlueSky @SeanRadican