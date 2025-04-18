News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/18 – WKH – News Update: Reigns on end point of his pro wrestling career, Cena updates thoughts on Vince McMahon, Sabu retirement, NXT vs. AEW ratings overview, more (25 min.)

April 18, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:

  • Sabu’s retirement match tonight
  • Roman Reigns talks about likely end point of his wrestling days
  • John Cena’s latest thoughts on Vince McMahon
  • Notes on tonight’s WWE Smackdown and Hall of Fame
  • TNA Unbreakable preview
  • NXT vs. AEW ratings
  • Summerslam ticket sales launch info
  • And more

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025