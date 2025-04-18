WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/18): Keller’s report on Andre Battle Royal, Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns for WWE Tag Titles, John Cena appears, final WrestleMania build

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 18, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

AIRED ON LIVE ON USA NETWORK AND LIVE ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Jason Goodspeed to review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/7v3gjqht85

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed aerial views of Las Vegas as Joe Tessitore gave an overview of the upcoming WrestleMania weekend. They showed Cody Rhodes sitting down to sign programs. Then they showed the Motor City Machine Guns, The Street Profits, and Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga arriving. L.A. Knight jumped Tonga from behind as he fetched his phone from the backseat before scurring away as Solo came to check on Tonga.

-They cut to the interior of the arena. “We have arrived,” Tessitore said, referring to the journey on the Road to WrestleMania.

-Seth Rollins made his ring entrance.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns – WWE Tag Team Championship match

John Cena returns

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns