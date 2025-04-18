FREE PODCAST 4/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Collision Cafe: Zilem & Griffin talk AEW Collision Spring Break Thru including Adam Cole TNT open challenge, Julia Hart & Kris Statlander vs. Harley Cameron & Mercedes Moné, Trent Beretta’s return, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast version of the usually VIP-exclusive “Collision Cafe,” PWTorch’s Brian Zilem and Chris Griffin discuss AEW Collision, a special Thursday night edition, including the current Owen Hart Cup brackets, The fallout of the Death Riders losing the trios titles, the revelation of Jon Moxley’s next challenger for the AEW World Title, the much-anticipated return of Trent Beretta, the rising star power of Megan Bayne, Adam Cole TNT open challenge, Nick Wayne winning the ROH TV title, and Julia Hart & Kris Statlander defeat Harley Cameron & Mercedes Mone in the main event.

