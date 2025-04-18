News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/18 – Radican Worldwide w/Radican & Lansdell: Overview of Sakura Genesis and Windy City Chicago, in-depth discussion on surprise departures of Naito, Cobb, and Bushi, more (80 min.)

April 18, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. They begin the show with a look at the recent Sakura Genesis and Windy City Riot PPVs. The show closes with an in-depth discussion of the recent sudden departures of Naito, Cobb, and Bushi, and what it means for the company going forward. Download this show now!

