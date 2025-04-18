FREE PODCAST 4/18 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Miz a rising top star, Hogan and Dixie quotes on TNA’s future, Raw vs. Impact ratings, SD to Syfy, Cornette threatens Russo, Lesnar’s future, more (176 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 13 and 14, 2010.

On the Apr. 13, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Bruce Mitchell took phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on TNA president Dixie Carter’s Q&A, TNA’s product and why it wasn’t working, Carter and Hulk Hogan saying the right things, but not understanding why the TNA product doesn’t work, breaking news analysis on WWE Raw and TNA Impact ratings, The Miz becoming a top star, the big news of Smackdown moving to Syfy, NXT’s future, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss TNA’s talent roster, look at more of Carter’s comments, Linda McMahon’s Senate situation, and more.

Then on the Apr. 14, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Pat McNeill took phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on TNA Impact and Raw ratings, WWE NXT the previous night, The Miz growing into a main eventer, Brock Lesnar possibly going back to WWE, would Paul Heyman and Jim Ross go to TNA, MMA fighters who could cross over to WWE, a complete TNA Lockdown PPV preview, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the death of Gene Kiniski, breaking news on Jim Cornette’s death threats against Vince Russo, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO