VIP PODCAST 4/18 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody booed, Bianca booed, Andre Battle Royal, Seth makes his case, Rey injury (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 18 edition of WWE Smackdown which included the last Cody Rhodes-John Cena face-to-face before WrestleMania, the last angle with Bianca Belair-Rhea Ripley-Iyo Sky plus Naomi and Jade Cargill getting into it, Rey Mysterio suffering an apparent injury, the Andre the Giant battle royal, another Seth Rollins promo where he used key lines from C.M. Punk, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO