FREE PODCAST 4/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Jason Australia: Fans boo Cody, Belair-Rhea-Iyo-Jade-Naomi, Andre Battle Royal, more (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason D from Australia to analyze the final Smackdown before WrestleMania 41 including a remarkable moment of fans turning against Cody Rhodes and booing him as he stood opposite of John Cena. Also, fans booing Bianca Belair before an official turn, the Andre the Giant battle royal, the unforced errors by Paul Levesque and Roman Reigns in speaking about President Trump, Rey Mysterio’s injury, and much more live caller, email, and chat interactions throughout.

