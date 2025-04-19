VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #857 (April 16, 2005): Hardy departs WWE and expected to join Jeff in TNA, inside story on WWE cutbacks, backstage hazing, Nash Torch Talk continues

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #857 cover-dated April 16, 2005: This issue covers all of the WWE cutbacks include the reasons for each of the cutbacks… The latest on TNA’s odds of replacing Raw on Spike TV… Bruce Mitchell covers the Mid-Atlantic nostalgia event from this weekend with Dusty Rhodes and Terry Funk… Part two of the Kevin Nash Torch Talk… WWE Newswire features the latest controversies behind the scenes on hazing and locker room policing plus reaction to Vince McMahon’s recovery, more backstage WrestleMania news, reaction to the cutbacks, and much more… ROH Newswire includes booker Gabe Sapolsky’s reaction to recent ROH happenings… Torch Backtrack looks at the backstage fighting between Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan ten years ago… Arena Spotlight coverage of Super 8… Pat McNeill looks at L.A.’s Pro Wrestling Guerilla promotion and a stand-out main event available on DVD… Plus The Big Story on Smackdown, The Big Story on Raw, The Big Story on Impact, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #857

–LIST OF ALL 2004 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE