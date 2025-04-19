WWE HALL OF FAME REPORT (4/18): Triple H headlines, plus Lex Luger introduced by Diamond Dallas Page, Undertaker introduces McCool, Bret Hart and Steve Austin with C.M. Punk

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE HALL OF FAME

APRIL 19, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT FONTAINEBLEAU HOTEL & RESORT

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Hosts: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Pre-show hosts: Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg

Red carpet interviewer: Byron Saxton

[PRE-SHOW]

-Redmond and Rosenberg welcomed everyone to the pre-show from the red carpet.

-Saxton conducted red carpet interviews with Fluffy Iglesias, LA Knight, Titus O’Neil, Gunther, and Logan Paul.

-Redmond and Rosenberg interviewed Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux, AJ Styles, Sean Waltman, Ludwig Kaiser & Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair, Randy & Kim Orton, Bianca Belair & Montez Ford, and Paul Heyman.

-Rosenberg rounded up Triple H, Stephanie, and the rest of their family on the red carpet to unveil a bronze statue of Triple H holding his trusty sledgehammer. When asked what he thought of it, Triple H said they made his nose look bigger. I don’t know about the nose, but the statue did look disproportionate.

[HOUR ONE]

-The main show opened with a video package of past HOF inductees, followed by indoor drone footage of the inside of Fontainebleau. Hosts Michael Cole and Pat McAfee introduced the ceremony.

(1) LEX LUGER (inducted by Dallas Page)

A video package of Lex Luger aired with comments by Seth Rollins, Sting, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, and Shawn Michaels.

Dallas Page took the stage to induct Luger. He said they were here to honor not just a career, but a transformation and rebirth. He talked about Luger’s physical gifts, The Four Horsemen, the Lex Express, and Luger’s no-showing Raw to appear on the debut episode of WCW Nitro. He spoke of Luger’s downward spiral and finding Luger on the floor of the hotel the day he became a paraplegic. He said Luger persevered with his faith and attitude, then introduced him.

Luger approached the podium in his wheelchair, then rose to his feet and was assisted to the podium to the cheers of the crowd. He said he thought he’d never be there and that he went from the penthouse to the jailhouse. He thanked Pastor Steve, who converted him to Christianity. He said he wasn’t a fan of wrestling initially and didn’t get it, but he’s a big fan of it now, and he’s proud to be a part of it. He said his mom, who recently passed away, used to ask him if he thought they’d ever put him in the Hall of Fame. He told his mom he finally made it, and he hoped she could see it.

SPEECH DURATION: 6:00

-Pat McAfee showed a hilarious video of Michael Cole dressed as Triple H making a ring entrance. He relentlessly made fun of Cole. Cole asked Bayley what she was laughing at. Funny segment.

-A video package aired on Legacy Inductee Kamala, with comments from The Undertaker and Jerry Lawler. Kamala’s widow, Jean Harris, was introduced and shown seated in the audience.

(2) MICHELLE MCCOOL (inducted by The Undertaker)

A video package of McCool aired with comments from Natalya, The Undertaker, Booker T, and Charlotte Flair.

The Undertaker appeared onstage to his entrance music, complete with purple lights and dry ice. He said tonight he’s not here as The Undertaker, he’s here as Mark. Dominik and Liv were shown sitting together in the crowd as he joked about how long McCool chased after him. He touted her holding both the Divas Title and Women’s Title. He said she was the toughest, classiest, and fiercest woman he’s ever known and made him a better man and father. He introduced McCool.

McCool kissed her husband as she approached the podium. She talked about being afraid of failing when she applied for Tough Enough and eventually responded to the Diva search. Then she talked about the moment she got the phone call and realized that her life was about to change. She spoke fondly of her childhood. Natalya and Layla were shown in the crowd as she spoke of their tables match. She said she dealt with severe kidney and liver disease for over 25 years. She got emotional as she spoke of her illness and told a funny story about hallucinating that other wrestlers were in her room and all around the hospital. She got back at her husband by talking about how long he chased after her.

SPEECH DURATION: 16.00

[HOUR TWO]

A video package aired of Legacy Inductee Dory Funk, Sr, with comments by Dory Funk, Jr. McAfee pointed out his granddaughter Stacy and son Dory Funk, Jr. in the audience.

A video package aired of Triple H. It touched on his beginnings as Terra Ryzing and Jean-Paul Levesque in WCW, coming to WWE as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, coming back from a torn quad, and spearheading NXT,

(3) THE NATURAL DISASTERS (Earthquake & Typhoon)

A video package of The Natural Disasters aired, with comments from Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, Otis, Bruce Pritchard, and Cody Rhodes.

Fred Ottman and members of his and John Tenta’s family approached the podium. Tenta’s children made short speeches. His daughter talked about how he inspired her to get in the ring herself. She thanked Uncle Fred for being such a good friend to her dad. Ottman got choked up as he talked about Tenta. He joked about their silly and infantile sense of humor. He remembered Vince wanting to put them together as a team and how well they gelled in and out of the ring. Ottman recalled with sadness the day Tenta called and told him his cancer was back. Booker T and Sharmell were shown in the crowd as Ottman got very emotional and said “Brother, this is for you.”

SPEECH DURATION: 7:00

-A video package was shown of Steve Austin stunning everybody.

(4) BRET HART vs. STEVE AUSTIN – IMMORTAL MOMENT (inducted by C.M. Punk)

A video package showed the highlights of the WrestleMania 13 match between Steve Austin and Bret Hart.

C.M. Punk approached the podium to induct the Austin vs. Hart match. He said it was the best match in WrestleMania history. He gave a shoutout to Ken Shamrock for his part as referee of the match. He talked about legends who have passed on and how happy he is that Hart and Austin are here to accept their flowers.

Hart and Austin came out separately to their entrance music. Hart said he knew immediately that it was the greatest match he had ever had. He spoke of the trust and respect they had for each other. Austin said it was a hell of a match, basic and simple. He joked about Shamrock looking jacked and making him and Bret look bad. He said Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross calling the match made it perfect. They bleeped a few of Austin’s words before he called for McAfee to bring out some beer. He said he’s likely to have a hangover tomorrow and look like the statue they made for them. McAfee, Austin, and Hart toasted each other with beers.

SPEECH DURATION: 7:00

-A video package of Legacy Inductee Ivan Koloff aired, with comments from Bruno Sammartino. Ivan’s wife Renae was shown in the crowd.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

(5) TRIPLE H (inducted by Shawn Michaels)

A video package aired of Triple H, set to the song “Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica. Comments were made by Randy Orton, Batista, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, Michael Cole, Seth Rollins, Dusty Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, and The Undertaker.

[HOUR THREE]

Shawn Michaels was introduced by Cole. He said he was here to induct his very best friend into the Hall of Fame. Nash and Waltman were shown as Michaels ran down Triple H’s accomplishments, then joked about it being because he married the boss’s daughter. He kidded with Stephanie about their relationship and said his own wife wondered about it. Funny stuff. He got emotional as he talked about their friendship. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were shown in the crowd as Michaels talked about what Triple H did for NXT. Interestingly, Kevin Owens was shown sitting behind Randy Orton as Michaels continued to be his humorous self. He got emotional as he said he loved him and introduced Triple H.

Triple H came out and hugged Michaels before he approached the podium. A “you deserve it” chant broke out. He admitted to being choked up as he talked about his friendship with Michaels. He gave a shout-out to Lemmy and Motorhead for his song. He joked about Mr. T’s Hall of Fame speech, but said he got it now, because it’s hard to put together. He said nobody is a self-made man because there are always people around them. He talked to his parents in the crowd, pointing out it was their anniversary tonight. He also talked about his sister having the same cardiac issues he had. He recalled getting started in the gym and said Arnold Schwarzenegger was a huge inspiration to become something more.

He remembered not having the money to pay Killer Kowalski for his training, and Kowalski training him anyway and telling him to pay when he could. He expressed his gratitude to Eric Bischoff, who was shown in the audience. He talked about Dusty Rhodes being his mentor. He had to step away from the podium for a moment before telling Cody Rhodes, “Your dad meant the world to me.”

He joked about hanging out with Arn Anderson a lot because he was the designated driver. He talked about learning from Harley Race, then called out Austin for giving him pointers. He spoke of his sincere fondness for Mick Foley, Terry Taylor, and Steve Regal. He told Regal he’d take a bullet for him. He went into a really funny story about some drunken escapades with Michaels, Nash, Hall, and Waltman.

Triple H called Chyna the anchor that kept him, Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and Kid grounded. He told Foley that the moments they created together were imbedded in him. He said Ric Flair was his hero and talked about Evolution. He called Michael Hayes this generation’s Pat Patterson. He spoke of how much he learned from Paul Heyman. He told his mother-in-law, Linda McMahon how much he loved her. She was shown sitting next to Stephanie.

Surprisingly, he then talked about Vince. He said it’s complicated, but he said Vince saw something in him and he’s family. He said, “I love you, Vince. Thank you.” He spoke of The Undertaker being a locker room leader. He then recalled his serious health scare a few years ago and how it changed the way he thought about life. He said all he thought about was his family during that time and spoke with pride about his daughters. He cried as he talked about Stephanie and how much he loved her. He thanked Nick Khan and said he was a good friend and a great businessman.

He closed by saying tomorrow he’s just that kid, watching what he loves, then gave a short motivational speech and thanked the fans. He said he’d do everything in his power to keep this business alive. As Motorhead played, he spewed a mouthful of water in his signature ring apron pose.

SPEECH DURATION: 1 hour 6 minutes

FINAL THOUGHTS: Thank God they returned to this format. The arena HOF ceremony in the middle of the ring was just tacky and I never liked it. This is so much classier. Triple H, by far, gave the best speech of the night. You can question McCool’s inclusion in the HOF, but she gave the second best speech. Austin was obviously in a great mood and was fun to watch. Shawn Michaels and Triple H, with their wit and emotional sincerity, were made for moments like these.