FREE PODCAST 4/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 post-show: LeClair & Adams & Parks discuss Cody-Cena finish, Steve Austin, overall view of event (193 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our post-PPV “Wrestling Night in America” format, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair was joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams and an early appearance by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to discuss in-depth the WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 event. They discussed the controversial match of Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena with a weird finish, the exciting Triple Threat women’s opener, A.J. Styles vs. Logan Paul, a four-way for the IC Title, and more with live chat and live caller interaction throughout.

