VIP PODCAST 4/20 – WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 PLE Roundtable – Keller & Fann & Martin: Cody vs. Cena match and finish, Becky, Stone Cold, Dom’s pop, bad announcing, stellar opener (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann and Todd Martin. They first analyzed the main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena with Travis Scott changing the course of wrestling history with his interference as apparently a proxy to still missing Rock. Then they march through the show start to finish including a stellar Triple Threat opener with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley challenging Iyo Sky, Drew McIntyre vs. Damien Priest, Logan Paul vs. A.J. Styles, the return of Becky Lynch, and a special appearance from Stone Cold. Also, awful moments in announcing including Pat McAfee going off on a poop-related fixation again.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO