FREE PODCAST 4/21 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Cornette tears into Russo, Swagger’s upside, Miz’s promo strength, Ross’s future, Jericho as a face, Bischoff’s Facebook, more (175 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 15 and 16, 2010.

On the Apr. 15, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Brian Hoops takes calls for 60 minutes on topics including Larry Zbyszko as AWA Champion, The Miz as an all-time great talker already, Jack Swagger and Randy Orton possibly feuding on Smackdown, Jim Cornette’s career-damaging rant against Vince Russo, Coliseum Home Videos, Jim Ross’s future, Paul Heyman and TNA, and more. In the previously VIP Exclusive Aftershow, Keller and Hoops discuss Swagger’s character and how to take it to the next level, Chris Jericho’s potential as a babyface, Randy Orton’s potential as a lead babyface on Smackdown, and a final positive on TNA regarding Doug Williams.

Then on the Apr. 16, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Greg Parks has phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on TNA booking, the strengths of what TNA has done with characters such as Matt Morgan and Doug Williams, Raw vs. Impact comparisons, Randy Orton to Smackdown?, Orton co-existing with Edge as “tweener” characters, all-time great bookers, X Division, Lockdown preview, and a final phone call on Eric Bischoff’s Facebook page and follow-up. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow includes more follow-up on Bischoff, A.J. Styles pointing out some concerns with TNA, Is Styles pulling a Bret Hart protecting his character?, Jericho’s interview today, and more.

