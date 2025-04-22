FREE PODCAST 4/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Heyman & Seth with a new addition, Becky’s big angle, Cena’s celebration promo, Jey’s celebration, Rusev’s return (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They discuss the huge developments coming out of WrestleMania weekend and new ones on Raw including Bron Breakker joining the new Paul Heyman-Seth Rollins alliance, other possible additions to a new Dangerous Alliance-like faction, John Cena’s post-WrestleMania promo and angle with Randy Orton, the return of Rusev, Becky Lynch’s heel turn, Jey Uso’s celebration and the tension with Sami Zayn, the Gunther-McAfee/Cole angle, and somehow even more. Live chat, email, and caller interactions throughout.

