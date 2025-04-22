VIP PODCAST 4/21 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Heyman & Seth welcome a new cohort, Cena celebrates title win, Becky in a big angle, Gunther attacks McAfee, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 21 edition of WWE Raw featuring Bron Breakker joining the new Paul Heyman-Seth Rollins alliance, John Cena’s post-WrestleMania promo and angle with Randy Orton, the return of Rusev, Becky Lynch’s heel turn, Jey Uso’s celebration and the tension with Sami Zayn, the Gunther-McAfee/Cole angle, and more WrestleMania follow-up.

