WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, April 21, 2025

Where: Las Vegas, Nev. at T-Mobile Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 16,777 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 17,831. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

John Cena to appear

Jey Uso to appear

Gunther to appear

Rhea Ripley to appear

Lyra Valkyria to appear

Liv Morgan to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (4/14): Pomares’s report on Kross vs. Styles, Morgan vs. Bayley, plus Heyman, Punk, Reigns, Seth, Gunther, WrestleMania 41 hype

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Netflix releases the “WWE: Unreal” trailer