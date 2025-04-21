News Ticker

WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

April 21, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, April 21, 2025

Where: Las Vegas, Nev. at T-Mobile Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 16,777 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 17,831. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • John Cena to appear
  • Jey Uso to appear
  • Gunther to appear
  • Rhea Ripley to appear
  • Lyra Valkyria to appear
  • Liv Morgan to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (4/14): Pomares’s report on Kross vs. Styles, Morgan vs. Bayley, plus Heyman, Punk, Reigns, Seth, Gunther, WrestleMania 41 hype

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Netflix releases the “WWE: Unreal” trailer

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025