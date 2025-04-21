WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, April 21, 2025
Where: Las Vegas, Nev. at T-Mobile Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 16,777 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 17,831. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- John Cena to appear
- Jey Uso to appear
- Gunther to appear
- Rhea Ripley to appear
- Lyra Valkyria to appear
- Liv Morgan to appear
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (4/14): Pomares’s report on Kross vs. Styles, Morgan vs. Bayley, plus Heyman, Punk, Reigns, Seth, Gunther, WrestleMania 41 hype
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Netflix releases the “WWE: Unreal” trailer
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.