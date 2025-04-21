News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/21 – WKH – News Update: How involved is Rock right now, WrestleMania fallout, concerns about Cody being booed, Sami, Bayley, new Netflix show “pulling curtain back” on booking, AAA, MITB (29 min.)

April 21, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:

  • WWE releases trailer for “WWE: Unreal” featuring Paul Levesque promising to pull back the curtain. Wade’s thoughts on this concept and where it could go.
  • What’s next for Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins compared to Cody Rhodes post-WrestleMania, where does Rock fit in, and news on what Rock is doing and whether he had any say in WrestleMania’s Cody-Cena finish, and why everyone’s largely avoided talking about him.
  • Theories on why Cody was being booed and whether it will last.
  • A list of stats regarding the impact of John Cena’s heel turn including landing in the Guinness Book of World Records.
  • Items on the AAA purchase, Worlds Collide event, Money in the Bank, Rey Mysterio’s injury, Sami Zayn and Bayley missing WrestleMania, and more.
  • And more!

