10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (4-15-2015): Sami Zayn vs. Rhyno, plus Baron Corbin, Dana Brooke, Enzo & Big Cass, C.J. Parker (Juice Robinson), more

WWE NXT Results

April 15, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] C.J. Parker (who was released during WrestleMania week) is out for a match. He is facing Solomon Crowe. Corey Graves tries to convince us that Crowe can mess with his monitor.

The announcers are Rich Brennan and Corey Graves, and JoJo is in the ring.

1 – SOLOMON CROWE vs. C.J. PARKER

Parker immediately launches himself at Crowe and wails away in the corner. Crowe reverses in the corner and tries to take Parker’s head off. Parker slips out of the ring. Crowe with a springboard clothesline to clear Parker from the apron, then a suicide dive to the outside. Crowe charges across the ring, but runs into a boot. They both sell for a bit, but Parker recovers first and takes the fight to Crowe.

Running senton gets two for Parker. Parker is bleeding from the mouth as he wears Crowe down with a tight chinlock. Crowe finally breaks free of the hold and fights to his feet. Big clothesline from Parker flips Crowe around. Big kick takes Crowe down for two. Parker wants another senton, but Crowe gets his feet up, then a running elbow, top rope headbutt, the Stretch Muffler, and Parker taps out.

WINNER: Solomon Crowe in 5:20. The timing was a touch off at times in this match. Crowe does a really nice job selling, but he didn’t feel like Super Cena/Reigns with the win after taking most of the offense.

Post-match, Crowe gets the mic. He tells us to keep watching.

In-ring: Baron Corbin hits the ramp. He’s been an afterthought lately now that his feud with Bull Dempsey has wrapped up and he hasn’t shown much past a fun squash and charisma.

2 – BARON CORBIN vs. STEVE CUTLER

The crowd starts the count as Cutler tries early offense. Clothesline, End of Days, and it’s over.

WINNER: Baron Corbin in 0:24. They’ve done a good job establishing Corbin, but they need to do something more with him.

Next, Sami Zayn is interviewed about his match with Rhyno. Zayn points out that Rhyno wants to cut to the front of the line like Kevin Owens did, and he won’t put up with it.

[Q2] Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady are out with Carmella. The crowd dumps on Carmella, but still loves Casady and Amore. Amore with another one of his enjoyable promos. Amore says he is the “Michael Jordan of jargon.” They call out NXT tag champs Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy. Instead, Angelo Dawkins and Sawyer Fulton are out in their amateur wrestling gear.

3 – ENZO AMORE & COLIN CASSADY (w/Carmella) vs. ANGELO DAWKINS & SAWYER FULTON – Tag Team match

Amore gets the edge on Fulton, celebrates, and pays the price. Amore escapes a double-team and Cassady’s brawling style gives him an advantage. Double-team with Amore. Amore to the top, but Fulton grabs the ropes to knock him down.

Blake and Murphy then saunter down to talk to Carmella. They both have flowers and she accepts them, then they slowly back up the ramp. Amore’s still taking a beating. Amore finally gets a break, double tag, and Cassady cleans house. Cassady takes out both Fulton and Dawkins. East River Crossing, then Cassady press-slams Amore onto Dawkins for the win.

WINNERS: Enzo Amore & Colin Cassady in 3:50. Okay match over shadowed by the Carmella drama.

Post-match, they have an argument in the ring over the flowers. Graves points out the very creepy obvious that this isn’t a “love triangle.” “No Rich, there’s five of them!”

Backstage, Alex Riley is looking determined. He says he isn’t just going to disappear. He says he is coming after Kevin Owens full-time now, and he’ll fight Owens, and Owens had better show.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Alex Riley has quickly shot himself nearly to the top of the babyface ranks by being a great babyface promo. ]

Blue Pants is out to Colin Cassady’s bizarre rendition of the Price is Right theme song, and to a big reception. Never before has someone done so much with so little. Dana Brooke makes her debut. Lots of muscle flexing. By facing Blue Pants, I guess she is a heel. She seems to be taking the Aksana route to heelishness.

4 – BLUE PANTS vs. DANA BROOKE

Blue Pants takes the fight to Brooke. Blue Pants wants ten punches in the corner, but Brook fights out, then shoves her down. Catapult into the corner. Brooke mounts, then batters Blue Pants. Cover for two, then another. The crowd is trying to rally Blue Pants.

Brooke taunts Blue Pants with her impressive biceps. Roundhouse from Blue Pants starts a rally. Brooke blocks a whip, then hits a fireman’s carry into a sit-out powerbomb for the win. The audience gives her big boos.

WINNER: Dana Brooke in 2:10. Brooke seemed to have some good moves, her finisher is sweet to see, and she got real heat. I’d like to see more of Dana Brooke, and in a longer match.

[Q3] Next week there is a triple threat match #1 contender match for the NXT Women’s Championship with Charlotte, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. Also, Riley vs. Owens is confirmed for next week.

[Q3] Sami Zayn is down to face Rhyno.

5 – SAMI ZAYN vs. RHYNO – #1 Contender for the NXT Championship match

The crowd is firmly behind Zayn. Zayn side-steps Rhyno. They lock-up and Rhyno easily overpowers Zayn. Zayn avoids a lock-up and goes to a headlock. Rhyno shoves out, then lets Zayn run into him, which cleans Zayn’s clock. Zayn tries to pick a leg, but Rhyno counters with a cravat. Zayn’s agility lets him hit a head scissors to send Rhyno out of the ring. Rhyno is furious. Rhyno just batters Zayn in the corner in retaliation. Elbows from Zayn just anger Rhyno. Dropkick from Zayn, but a clothesline puts Zayn on the mat.

[ Commercial Break ]

Rhyno with the WWE post-break mid-ring hold. Rhyno charges in the corner and takes an elbow, then a boot, and a top rope cross-body for two. Zayn with rights, but Rhyno pushes him into the ropes, then lands a spinebuster for a nearfall. Rhyno is tired, but not too tired to continue to land methodical offense. Zayn gets whipped so hard he flies into the turnbuckle. Spear in the corner from Rhyno, then another. And a third. Cover for two.

Zayn tries to fight from the mat and Rhyno doesn’t even notice. Rhyno pie-faces him to the mat. Zayn launches himself off the mat into a flurry of offense. Blue Thunderbomb with extra spin almost ends it. Dueling “This is Awesome / Sami Zayn!” chants.

Rhyno is struggling mid-ring. Zayn to the top, but Rhyno catches a cross-body and a fireman’s carry into a neckbreaker gets a nearfall. Zayn can’t even stand on his own, but he slaps Rhyno. Rhyno destroys him in return. Rhyno to the second rope, but Zayn knocks him off and to the floor. Flip dive and Rhyno is down. Rhyno rolls into the ring, the springs to his feet and hits a belly-to-belly.

[Q4] Rhyno charges, Zayn dodges, Helluva Kick, and Zayn is the #1 contender.

WINNER: Sami Zayn in 12:55. Really good match here. Incredible to see Zayn pull off the Blue Thunderbomb on Rhyno. Zayn is so firmly the #1 babyface in WWE right now, he just has the entire thing down to a science.

FINAL THOUGHTS: I hate to say it, but I had low expectations for Dana Brooke before her match started. The presentation was simply another Aksana: figure competitor in tight pants who thinks that showing off her body draws heel heat. I liked her debut, and it was smart to put her against Blue Pants, a fan favorite… Alex Riley has really made a good impression… I’ve missed Rich Brennan in the booth, as he actually gets excited in the matches which really adds to them. … What happened to the Vaudevillains? … Baron Corbin absolutely must grow past the squashes eventually, but it’s smart that they are keeping him on the radar while the main event scene is clogged with Riley, Zayn, and Rhyno.