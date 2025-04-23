AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Where: New Orleans, La. at Lakefront Arena

How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,106 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,646. The arena has a capacity of 8,933 spectators when configured for basketball.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal match

“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight vs. The Young Bucks

FTR returns

Master P to appear live

