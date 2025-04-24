News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss WrestleMania 41’s sleeper matches vs. hyped matches, the Gunther vs. Jey finish, in-person perspective, more (164 min.)

April 24, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan Acknowledge:

  • In-person perspective from one of the hosts (unfortunately not Javier)
  • Did the sleeper matches outdo the hyped matches?
  • Did the finish of Gunther vs. Jey underdeliver?
  • Did Jey celebrate enough?
  • Controlled rage – Jey goes Super Saiyan for his match
  • Was Dom winning our favorite Mania 41 moment?
  • Who is Travis Scott?
  • Why is Travis Scott?
  • Charlotte vs. Tiff was stiff; teeth chipped?
  • Did Iyo steal the show?
  • Was Styles-Paul a glorified Raw match?
  • Javier believes in Joe Hendry; Kevin believes in a concession break
  • New Dangerous Alliance? Kevin’s horrible pun name for them (censored)
  • Lyra damaged by Becky’s turn?
  • Kevin finally accepts McDonagh
  • And our usual foray into nerd culture

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025