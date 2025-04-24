FREE PODCAST 4/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss WrestleMania 41’s sleeper matches vs. hyped matches, the Gunther vs. Jey finish, in-person perspective, more (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan Acknowledge:
- In-person perspective from one of the hosts (unfortunately not Javier)
- Did the sleeper matches outdo the hyped matches?
- Did the finish of Gunther vs. Jey underdeliver?
- Did Jey celebrate enough?
- Controlled rage – Jey goes Super Saiyan for his match
- Was Dom winning our favorite Mania 41 moment?
- Who is Travis Scott?
- Why is Travis Scott?
- Charlotte vs. Tiff was stiff; teeth chipped?
- Did Iyo steal the show?
- Was Styles-Paul a glorified Raw match?
- Javier believes in Joe Hendry; Kevin believes in a concession break
- New Dangerous Alliance? Kevin’s horrible pun name for them (censored)
- Lyra damaged by Becky’s turn?
- Kevin finally accepts McDonagh
- And our usual foray into nerd culture
