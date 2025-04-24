FREE PODCAST 4/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss WrestleMania 41’s sleeper matches vs. hyped matches, the Gunther vs. Jey finish, in-person perspective, more (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan Acknowledge:

In-person perspective from one of the hosts (unfortunately not Javier)

Did the sleeper matches outdo the hyped matches?

Did the finish of Gunther vs. Jey underdeliver?

Did Jey celebrate enough?

Controlled rage – Jey goes Super Saiyan for his match

Was Dom winning our favorite Mania 41 moment?

Who is Travis Scott?

Why is Travis Scott?

Charlotte vs. Tiff was stiff; teeth chipped?

Did Iyo steal the show?

Was Styles-Paul a glorified Raw match?

Javier believes in Joe Hendry; Kevin believes in a concession break

New Dangerous Alliance? Kevin’s horrible pun name for them (censored)

Lyra damaged by Becky’s turn?

Kevin finally accepts McDonagh

And our usual foray into nerd culture

