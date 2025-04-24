FREE PODCAST 4/24 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Triple H roasting with Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, Brian James, Stephanie, live callers & mailbag (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (4-24-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Smackdown including the polarizing Triple H roasting with Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, Brian James, and Stephanie. They also discuss Sasha Banks losing yet again and whether it’s a criminal misuse of her potential, Lucha House Party getting an apparent push (finally), the Bray Wyatt-Braun Strowman gimmick, Money in the Bank men’s and women’s favorites, and what happens with the 24/7 Title now that Rob Gronkowski is back in the NFL.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO