VIP PODCAST 4/24 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Mongo, Shinma, NXT Stand & Deliver, Blood Sport, TNA Rebellion PPV preview, WWE Hall of Fame, Dynamite (83 min.)

April 24, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS…

  • Thoughts on Steve “Mongo” McMichael’s contributions to WCW
  • A preview of Sunday’s TNA Rebellion PPV including Joe Hendry defending his title in the main event against Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page
  • A look at the legacy of one of Japan’s most influential historical figures, Hisashi Shinma
  • A renew of NXT Stand & Deliver from Saturday afternoon including a standout main event three-way for the NXT Title and the continued rise of Oba Femi
  • NXT TV review including follow-up on Stand & Deliver and Hendry at WrestleMania
  • A review of Blood Sport last weekend
  • Thoughts on the WWE Hall of Fame including Triple H, the Natural Disasters, Lex Luger warming up to Walmart and appreciating Pastor Steve, and more.
  • A review of last week’s AEW Collision including an ROH TV Title change
  • A review of last night’s AEW Dynamite including the latest with MJF and Hurt Syndicate, The Young Bucks back in action, and Master P

