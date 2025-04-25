WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, April 25, 2025

Where: Fort Worth, Tex. at Dickies Arena

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,824 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 14,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) – WWE Tag Team Title TLC match

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/18): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cody Rhodes &and John Cena face-to-face, Andre Battle Royal, Profits vs. Machine Guns for WWE Tag Titles, plus Rollins, Ripley, Sky, Belair, Orton

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Bayley on the original pitch for Damage CTRL with different members, her pandemic injury, Bayley Buddies