WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, April 25, 2025
Where: Fort Worth, Tex. at Dickies Arena
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,824 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 14,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) – WWE Tag Team Title TLC match
