VIP PODCAST 4/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Is Rock becoming as toxic as Hogan? Can WWE keep Cody popular without the title? Mariah, AAA, Dom as a face, Rhonda Singh, more (76 min.)

April 25, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Was Mariah May’s departure from AEW to WWE underhanded and deceitful?
  • Does WWE care at all about AAA or even understand what they bought?
  • Who is Lee Fitting?
  • Where has the Wyatt Family gone?
  • What can WWE do to keep Cody Rhodes popular and relevant without the World Title?
  • Are hardcore fans part of the problem when it comes to how John Cena was received as a heel?
  • Reaction to Karrion Kross’s post-WrestleMania promo
  • If Cody Rhodes was the dawn of a new era for WWE, why have him lose the way they did?
  • Was a title reign for John Cena always the idea or was it a thank you for turning heel?
  • Is Paul Levesque truthful in saying the Cody turn was the grand plan for over a year?
  • Is it pretty clear that John Cena, Levesque, and Cody don’t want Rock anywhere near their programs?
  • Thoughts on C.M. Punk’s interview on the Masked Man Ringer podcast?
  • What could possibly make Dom a babyface in the eyes of WWE fans?
  • Can AEW make every Dynamite as good as Spring Breakout was last week?
  • What were the best Raw After Manias?
  • Thoughts on how Ronda Singh was used by WWE?
  • What does The Rock wearing a New Japan t-shirt indicate?
  • Shouldn’t Kevin Owens’s replacement, Joe Hendry, have beat Randy Orton given WWE’s booking traditions?
  • Could The Rock have deliberately not shown up Sunday at WrestleMania in order to point to the outrage as evidence people like him and want him on shows?
  • If every match is four stars, does that prevent matches from standing out?
  • Is there a way WWE could honor pro wrestling journalists at their Hall of Fame?
  • Should Cena rack up more title losses and thus title wins to reach, say, 20?
  • Is The Rock on his way to being Hulk Hogan 2.0 in terms of become a toxic figure in pro wrestling?
  • Where is Asuka?

