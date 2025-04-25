VIP PODCAST 4/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Is Rock becoming as toxic as Hogan? Can WWE keep Cody popular without the title? Mariah, AAA, Dom as a face, Rhonda Singh, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Was Mariah May’s departure from AEW to WWE underhanded and deceitful?
- Does WWE care at all about AAA or even understand what they bought?
- Who is Lee Fitting?
- Where has the Wyatt Family gone?
- What can WWE do to keep Cody Rhodes popular and relevant without the World Title?
- Are hardcore fans part of the problem when it comes to how John Cena was received as a heel?
- Reaction to Karrion Kross’s post-WrestleMania promo
- If Cody Rhodes was the dawn of a new era for WWE, why have him lose the way they did?
- Was a title reign for John Cena always the idea or was it a thank you for turning heel?
- Is Paul Levesque truthful in saying the Cody turn was the grand plan for over a year?
- Is it pretty clear that John Cena, Levesque, and Cody don’t want Rock anywhere near their programs?
- Thoughts on C.M. Punk’s interview on the Masked Man Ringer podcast?
- What could possibly make Dom a babyface in the eyes of WWE fans?
- Can AEW make every Dynamite as good as Spring Breakout was last week?
- What were the best Raw After Manias?
- Thoughts on how Ronda Singh was used by WWE?
- What does The Rock wearing a New Japan t-shirt indicate?
- Shouldn’t Kevin Owens’s replacement, Joe Hendry, have beat Randy Orton given WWE’s booking traditions?
- Could The Rock have deliberately not shown up Sunday at WrestleMania in order to point to the outrage as evidence people like him and want him on shows?
- If every match is four stars, does that prevent matches from standing out?
- Is there a way WWE could honor pro wrestling journalists at their Hall of Fame?
- Should Cena rack up more title losses and thus title wins to reach, say, 20?
- Is The Rock on his way to being Hulk Hogan 2.0 in terms of become a toxic figure in pro wrestling?
- Where is Asuka?
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.