VIP PODCAST 4/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Is Rock becoming as toxic as Hogan? Can WWE keep Cody popular without the title? Mariah, AAA, Dom as a face, Rhonda Singh, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Was Mariah May’s departure from AEW to WWE underhanded and deceitful?

Does WWE care at all about AAA or even understand what they bought?

Who is Lee Fitting?

Where has the Wyatt Family gone?

What can WWE do to keep Cody Rhodes popular and relevant without the World Title?

Are hardcore fans part of the problem when it comes to how John Cena was received as a heel?

Reaction to Karrion Kross’s post-WrestleMania promo

If Cody Rhodes was the dawn of a new era for WWE, why have him lose the way they did?

Was a title reign for John Cena always the idea or was it a thank you for turning heel?

Is Paul Levesque truthful in saying the Cody turn was the grand plan for over a year?

Is it pretty clear that John Cena, Levesque, and Cody don’t want Rock anywhere near their programs?

Thoughts on C.M. Punk’s interview on the Masked Man Ringer podcast?

What could possibly make Dom a babyface in the eyes of WWE fans?

Can AEW make every Dynamite as good as Spring Breakout was last week?

What were the best Raw After Manias?

Thoughts on how Ronda Singh was used by WWE?

What does The Rock wearing a New Japan t-shirt indicate?

Shouldn’t Kevin Owens’s replacement, Joe Hendry, have beat Randy Orton given WWE’s booking traditions?

Could The Rock have deliberately not shown up Sunday at WrestleMania in order to point to the outrage as evidence people like him and want him on shows?

If every match is four stars, does that prevent matches from standing out?

Is there a way WWE could honor pro wrestling journalists at their Hall of Fame?

Should Cena rack up more title losses and thus title wins to reach, say, 20?

Is The Rock on his way to being Hulk Hogan 2.0 in terms of become a toxic figure in pro wrestling?

Where is Asuka?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO