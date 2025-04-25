NXT HITS & MISSEES (4/22): Vaquer vs. Perez, Joe Hendry’s face off with Oba Femi and Trick, Liv & Raquel vs. Gigi & Tatum, plus Lexis, D’Angelo Family, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley: Minor Hit

My love for Tatum Paxley notwithstanding, she and Gigi really haven’t gelled to the point of the crowd getting behind them. They were quiet pretty much throughout the whole math. I really like the team of Morgan and Rodriguez and I was happy to see them recapture the titles on Raw.

Lexis King vs. Noam Dar: Hit

Welcome back, Noam Dar! It was awesome to see his return. I really missed his Supernova Sessions and I’m tentatively encouraged at his winning The Heritage Cup. It was used mostly as comedy for the Meta Four group during his last run, so I’d like to see it become a more seriously thought of ‘title’. And I’m probably in the minority, but please bring back the Heritage Cup rules. That was part of what made it so unique. This one pin and it’s open thing doesn’t work for me.

Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley: Minor Hit

I really love Thea Hail and it’s great that she’s back, but did Henley do something to piss someone off in the back? This match only lasted 2 plus minutes. Is Fallon getting a call up or was this just a vehicle for her to revert back to a babyface? I like her work as a heel sometimes, but she clicked far more as the lovable country-girl face. The whole group really hasn’t taken off like Toxic Attraction did, so maybe it’s time to reboot to disband the trio.

Trick Williams-Oba Femi-Joe Hendry face off: Hit

Say his name and he appears! I loved this segment. Hendry’s rebuttal to Trick’s comment about his Wrestlemania loss was awesome. A close second was Oba’s crack about making the same mistake as Moose. All three were awesome and I’m really hoping we see a Trick turn, especially with the catalyst being his obsession with becoming NXT championship

D’Angelo family segments: Hit

I know these kinds of things require viewers to turn off their brain, but all members of The Family are great in these segments. I can’t wait to see what is coming next. I like Channing Lorenzo more now that he is showing more personality than just as The Underboss. For this viewer: more please!

Je’von Evans & Myles Borne vs. DarkState: Hit

Well, it actually happened: DarkState has officially made me become interested in them, Saquon Shugars especially. He’s such a natural on the mic. What used to be a group I couldn’t care less about is now something I look forward to. Time will tell, but so far, so good for me. Oh and the match was pretty good, too.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez: Hit

What else would you expect from these two? Great match. I’m really surprised their hasn’t been a call-up for Perez, outside of brief main roster appearances. Vaquer is just awesome. I could watch her matches constantly and never get sick of them. Big props to her and her continued growth with English. A showdown with Giulia is inevitable and as much as I love Jordynne Grace, I really hope we see a one-on-one match. The problem with such a talented roster is WWE/NXT seems to feel obligated to feature more Triple Threats/Fatal Fourways than straight on singles matches.