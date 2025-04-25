WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch post-match interviews with winners of all the title changes WrestleMania weekend?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleMania 41 was filled with lots of great moments. Paul Heyman turned on both C.M. Punk and Roman Reigns and aligned with Seth Rollins. Iyo Sky and Tiﬀany Stratton both retained their championships. Joe Hendry had a great main roster debut match against Randy Orton. Lots of things happened last Saturday and Sunday that will be talked about for years. However, there is one thing that hasn’t been mentioned yet.

There were six title changes over those two days. Four singles titles and two tag team titles changed hands over the weekend. In celebration of that happening, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded a compilation of those title changes. A regular title change is very newsworthy. But when it occurs during a WrestleMania, the match could define a wrestler’s career. Putting this compilation together will get fans excited for their title reigns that could last for months to come.

This was a great video showcasing the winning moments of all the wrestlers that won a title at WrestleMania. Most of them, like John Cena, have won multiple championships before. Those wins add to their legacy and the case for them to go into the WWE Hall of Fame. But Jacob Fatu now has his first championship since debuting in WWE last year.



WWE added in the interview, post-show, and press conference segments with the winners after their matches. That gives viewers an insight into their true feelings of becoming a champion, and this video wouldn’t be complete without it. I also enjoyed how they kept Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in. They lost their titles the very next night to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, so they barely had time to celebrate. However, they won at WrestleMania, so they deserved to be recognized for their victory.

Overall, this was a nice video recognizing the wrestlers who walked out of WrestleMania 41 with a title they didn’t have when they arrived. A compilation like this shows respect to them and their accomplishments during WWE’s biggest event of the year. I enjoyed how in depth it was, not only showing the wins that made them champions but showing their real time reactions and thoughts during the interviews after their matches.

The week after WrestleMania is often thought of as a reset and brand new year, which makes sense given the number of title changes that happened last weekend. It’ll be very interesting to see how long the four new singles champions and new tag team champions keep their titles and who their first opponents will be. The WWE YouTube channel made a great decision uploading this, as winning a title at WrestleMania will be talked about for years to come.