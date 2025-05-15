FREE PODCAST 5/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review HOG Isolation including Santana vs. Takeshita classic, Mane Event vs. Sinner & Saint, more (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland go whole HOG with a double dose of House of Glory. We start with Isolation, a good show with a bad main featuring the surging Mike Santana defending the HOG World title against Konosuke Takeshita in a classic match, perennial Tag Champs Mane Event face recent Coast to Coast All Stars Sinner & Saint, Charles Mason has a fairly normal match against Trevor Lee, and more. For VIP listeners, it’s even more HOG as we’re off to Chicago for Waging War with Santana again, this time against the returning Cedric Alexander, and Zilla Fatu goes one-on-one with Matt Riddle in a good match with a bad finish.

