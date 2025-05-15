WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (5/14): Gallus vs. Keanu Carver & Harlem Lewis, Lexis King vs. Sean Legacy, Kali Armstrong vs. Masyn Holiday

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

MAY 14, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-The show opened with a recap of Stevie Turner unveiling the new Evolve Championship belts and the ensuing chaos.

(1) KEANU CARVER & HARLEM LEWIS vs. GALLUS (Joe & Mark Coffey w/Wolfgang)

Carver and Lewis slid out of the ring to attack Gallus before the bell. Stevie Turner brought security out to break it up. They ushered Wolfgang to the back, and Turner called for the timekeeper to ring the bell. The four men began brawling inside the ring. Lewis suplexed Mark on the outside while Carver pounced Joe nearly into the next county. Lewis tagged in and continued to dominate.

Carver hate-tagged himself in and argued with his partner, allowing Gallus to take the advantage. Lewis tried to break up a pin, but Mark moved out of the way, and he landed on his partner accidentally. Oops. Lewis threw Mark out of the ring, but Carver rose to his feet to confront his partner. When Carver turned his back, Lewis clotheslined him from behind and left the ring, leaving Carver to fend for himself. Gallus hoisted Carver high in the air, and Mark caught him on the way down to deliver a German suplex for a two-count. Mark followed up with a discus lariat for the pinfall.

WINNERS: Gallus at 4:32.

(Miller’s Take: Decent opening bout with the expected outcome. Just like last night on NXT, WWE Booking 101 states that you MUST put two people who hate each other in the ring as partners against another team who will take advantage of the dissension to win the match.)

-“Super” Sean Legacy approached Timothy Thatcher in the locker room. He told Thatcher that he saw Lexis King get a little too cozy with The Vanity Project last week and asked if he would be in his corner tonight because he respected him after the battle they had recently. Thatcher thought for a moment before agreeing and shaking hands. [c]

-A sharply dressed (just kidding) Chuey Martinez conducted a sit-down interview with Edris Enofe, who actually was sharply dressed. He said he’s built himself up mentally and physically in the last 7 months he has been out with a shoulder injury. He said he has his eye on the Evolve Championship. At least Martinez ended the interview by admitting he was very underdressed.

-In the women’s locker room, Masyn Holiday asked a primping and preening Chantel Monroe if she would be in her corner tonight. Monroe asked why the “reflection of perfection” would ever do that and said she had an Evolve Women’s Championship to worry about. Holiday told her that when she was ready to drop the act, let her know.

(2) KALI ARMSTRONG vs. MASYN HOLIDAY

Armstrong took the early advantage with a standing armbar. Holiday got in a brief flurry of offense, but it didn’t last long. Armstrong hit the Kali Connection (a hard running shoulder block) for the easy victory.

WINNER: Kali Armstrong at 3:38

(Miller’s Take: Holiday was okay, but not very crisp in her movements. Armstrong, on the other hand, was very crisp and looked excellent here.)

-After the match, Armstrong cut a promo about how she will become the first Evolve Women’s Champion. She was interrupted by Zayda Steel, who said Armstrong may have the athleticism, but she has the brain. Chantel Monroe came out and told Steel nobody wanted to hear her whiny-ass voice. True statement, there. She joined the other two women in the ring and told Armstrong she has game and she’s strong, but she’s not the reflection of perfection. Kylie Rae then came out and said what’s keeping her smiling is knowing there is one spot still open in the fatal four-way match.

When Steel started mouthing off to her about Wendy Choo, Rae decked her with a hard right hand. Armstrong knocked Rae out of the ring, then gorilla-pressed Monroe over her head and hurled her over the top rope and onto Rae and Steel. Kendal Grey hit the ring and started throwing Armstrong around the ring until she escaped to the floor. Grey yelled at her from inside the ring as she retreated to the back. [c]

-An irate Keanu Carver demanded of Stevie Turner that she give him Harlem Lewis. She told him he could have him one one-on-one next week.

(3) IT’S GAL vs JAVIER BERNAL

Bernal chopped It’s Gal as he posed, then kicked him in the head as he was draped over the second rope. It’s Gal came back with a discus clothesline to take over, then grounded Bernal with a rear chinlock. It’s Gal continued to pose, then missed a legdrop. Bernal hit a high dropkick and a superkick for a two-count. It’s Gal went for a powerbomb, but Bernal somehow reversed it into a rollup pin. After the match, It’s Gal attacked Bernal and laid him out, then posed some more.

WINNER: Javier Bernal at 3:59.

(Miller’s Take: Bernal looked like a cross between Jeff Hardy and Damian Priest. It’s Gal (pronounced “gall”) gets my vote for worst wrestling name in WWE history. Both men looked good in the short time they were allotted.)

-In the back, Stevie Turner told Nikkita Lyons she was welcome back anytime, and she might just put her in the match to determine the last spot in the fatal four-way to determine the first Evolve Women’s Champion. Lyons declined, telling Turner she can call her after she crowns a champion. [c]

-Chuey Martinez interviewed Kylie Rae, who said she was going to be in the four-way match to determine the last spot in the fatal four-way. Kylie’s smile disappeared when asked about Wendy Choo. She quickly dismissed her loss to Choo and said she was focused on her upcoming match.

-Back in Stevie Turner’s office, LFG standout Troy Yearwood signed his Evolve contract and voiced his appreciation for the opportunity. It’s Gal came in to brag about what he did to Javier Bernal. He started giving Turner some lip when she told him he couldn’t just do whatever he wanted to do, but Yearwood stood up to him and told him he couldn’t talk to the PM that way. He backed off and posed his way out of the room.

(4) SEAN LEGACY (w/Timothy Thatcher) vs. LEXIS KING

King asserted his dominance early in the match, but Legacy took King to the mat with a sharp armdrag. Legacy dropped down after whipping King into the ropes, but King put the brakes on, stepped on Legacy’s back, and strutted across the ring. Legacy returned the favor after putting King to the mat. Lots of good back-and-forth action followed, with neither man gaining a clear advantage until King dropkicked Legacy to the outside as he was seated on the turnbuckle. King rolled outside to beat on him in front of Thatcher. [c]

Back in the ring, King delivered a couple of stiff kicks to the back. Legacy attempted a standing shooting star press, but King lifted his knees. Legacy reversed an attempt by King to toss him out of the ring, and King went crashing to the outside. Legacy dove through the second and top rope onto King outside the ring. He threw him back in and went for a dive off the top turnbuckle, but ate a superkick on the way down.

Thatcher was cheerleading on the outside as Legacy fired up with a series of kicks, followed by a German suplex. He hit a great missile dropkick for a two-count. He hit a high knee on King in the corner, then connected with a springboard 450 splash for a near fall. He tried to get King up for a Shambles, but King slid out and hit a backstabber. He went for a Coronation, but Legacy reversed it into a backslide. He couldn’t quite get King’s shoulders to the mat for a count. Both men rose to their feet and began trading forearms and chops. Legacy hit what appeared to be a standing Spanish Fly. That was impressive.

Inevitably, Swipe Right ran to ringside to thump on Timothy Thatcher. Legacy did a flip dive over the top rope onto Swipe Right, but ate a knee from King as he re-entered the ring. This time, King nailed the Coronation for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Lexis King at 12:53.

(Miller’s Take: This was a very good main event. Legacy kept up with King and then some, proving he belongs in the ring with a higher echelon of talent. It can’t be long before he makes his NXT debut. The ending was a bit predictable, but it didn’t take away from the high quality of the match.)

-Peter Rosenberg announced that something was happening in the back, and they abruptly cut to officials tending to a fallen Brinley Reece, who was clutching her left arm and screaming in pain.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Nobody was seen hanging in the VIP Lounge this week, so hopefully they dropped that unnecessary aspect of the show. The push continues toward crowning inaugural champions. No Wendy Choo, much to my chagrin. Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone are an excellent announcing team and play very well off each other. Chuey Martinez I could do without. Kali Armstrong and Sean Legacy appear to be the standouts in their respective divisions. With the release of Gallus and Javier Bernal, it’s obvious that we won’t be seeing them on Evolve much longer. See you next Wednesday.