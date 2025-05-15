VIP PODCAST 5/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reflecting on Sabu’s career, reviews of latest WWE and AEW TV shows, UFC, Penzer book review (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they covered these topics:
- Todd reflects on Sabu’s career
- A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite
- A review of New Japan Resurgence
- A review of WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown
- A sidebar on ridiculous sounding sponsor names for arenas
- A review of NXT
- A review of latest UFC event and a preview of the next one
- A mysterious book review: “Sitting Ringside – Vol. 2 by Dave Penzer”
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.