VIP PODCAST 5/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reflecting on Sabu’s career, reviews of latest WWE and AEW TV shows, UFC, Penzer book review (120 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they covered these topics:

Todd reflects on Sabu’s career

A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite

A review of New Japan Resurgence

A review of WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown

A sidebar on ridiculous sounding sponsor names for arenas

A review of NXT

A review of latest UFC event and a preview of the next one

A mysterious book review: “Sitting Ringside – Vol. 2 by Dave Penzer”

