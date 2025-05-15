News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 5/15 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reflecting on Sabu’s career, reviews of latest WWE and AEW TV shows, UFC, Penzer book review (120 min.)

May 15, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they covered these topics:

  • Todd reflects on Sabu’s career
  • A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite
  • A review of New Japan Resurgence
  • A review of WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown
  • A sidebar on ridiculous sounding sponsor names for arenas
  • A review of NXT
  • A review of latest UFC event and a preview of the next one
  • A mysterious book review: “Sitting Ringside – Vol. 2 by Dave Penzer”

