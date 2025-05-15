TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/15): Nemeth vs. Hardy, Great Hands vs. Rascalz, Hartwell debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MAY 15, 2025

IRVINE, CA AT BREN EVENTS CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-An “In Memory of Terry “Sabu” Brunk” image aired.

(1) MASHA SLAMOVICH & NIKKITA LYONS vs. TESSA BLANCHARD & VICTORIA CRAWFORD

Santino Marella restarted the match after Masha was DQ’d for using a chair. Robert Stone said that the decision stands. [c]

WINNER: Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford

-Cody Deaner had a sit-down interview with Tom Hannifan. He talked about his love for wrestling and how it has impacted his family. He reflected on his career as old photos and clips were shown. He said that beating Eddie Edwards would prove that he is the man that he says he is.

(2) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) vs. THE GREAT HANDS (John Skyler & Jason Hotch w/Tasha Steelz)

The Rascalz had the advantage early and dominated most of the match. The Great Hands used a distraction from Mustafa Ali to hit their finisher and pin Trey. Ali and the Hands continued their attack after the match, until Ace Austin made the save. [c]

WINNERS: The Great Hands in 4:00.

-Footage aired of the Great Hands and Ali attacking Ace Austin during the break.

(3) MATT CARDONA vs. MANCE WARNER (w/Steph De Lander) vs. ACE AUSTIN vs. ELIJAH

This match was to determine the number one contender for the TNA International Title. Ace was selling his knee from the attack. Elijah did a rope walk, then sent Cardona over the top rope. [c]

All four wrestlers traded offense. Elijah caught Cardona with a flying knee. Steph stopped Cardona from using a chair. Warner gave Ace a DDT on a chair. Elijah gave Warner a Tombstone on a chair for a two count. Ace went for The Fold but his knee gave out. Cardona hit Radio Silence and pinned Ace. [c]

WINNER: Matt Cardona in 10:00.

-Tessa Blanchard confronted Arianna Grace backstage. Grace started talking back to her and Tessa slapped her. Grace fell to the ground.

-Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. was a guest on the First Class Penthouse segment. First Class talked about the rap greats from the area, then insulted the Lakers. They finally brought out Jackson. Jackson was mad that they had insulted Los Angeles. Jackson said that AJ Francis thinks he’s Suge Knight but he acts like a broke Uncle Phil. They went toe to toe but KC Navarro stepped in between.

Mike Santana’s music played and he walked through the crowd. First Class left the stage. Santana raised Jackson’s hand.

(4) INDI HARTWELL vs. KELSEY HEATHER

Indi got a good reaction during her entrance. Fans chanted “Indi Wrestling.” Indi hit a backbreaker early. Heather put Indi in a sleeper. Indi gave Heather a spinebuster. Indi sent Heather face-first into the mat and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Indi Hartwell in 3:00.

-Indi cut a post-match promo backstage. She was cut off by Tasha Steelz and The Great Hands. Tasha said her business was more important. They argued. Steelz and The Hands left.

(5) XIA BROOKSIDE vs. ROSEMARY

After some initial action, Rosemary suplexed Xia to get the upper hand. Rosemary pulled out brass knuckles and set them in front of Xia to tempt her to cheat, while Xia was in a submission. Xia made a comeback with a series of moves. Xia took the knuckles from Rosemary. She didn’t use them but gave her a headbutt instead. Xia was tempted to use the knuckles, but Rosemary gave her a thumb to the eye. Rosemary went to spray the mist in Xia’s eyes, but Xia gave her a chop to the throat. They brawled and Xia pushed the referee. Rosemary attacked Xia until Lei Ying Lee ran in for the save. [c]

WINNER: No contest in 6:00.

-The TNA Injury Report featured Steve Maclin.

-Clips from this week’s NXT, featuring TNA champ Joe Hendry and Trick Williams.

-Arianna Grace told Santino that she wanted to face Tessa Blanchard at Under Siege. Robert Stone walked in and said it was a good idea.

-Frankie Kazarian walked to the ring for a promo. He called the California crowd “traitors” for cheering for Joe Hendry. He said he should be TNA World Champion. He said Trick Williams would be his tag team partner at Under Siege, then he brought out Trick.

Trick said he and Frankie weren’t there to be liked; they were there to be respected. He said Joe Hendry’s name and Hendry came out. Frankie challenged him to come to the ring. Elijah joined Hendry and they ran to the ring. Frankie and Trick left.

Santino’s music played and he walked to the stage. He said they should do the match tonight instead of Under Siege. Robert Stone came out and said that they weren’t doing it tonight. He said he would have suitable replacements for Hendry and Elijah next week. [c]

(6) JEFF HARDY (w/Matt Hardy) vs. NIC NEMETH (w/Ryan Nemeth)

Ryan tripped Jeff early, which led to Nic giving Jeff a DDT. Jeff sent Nic to the outside. [c]

Jeff hit a series of moves on Nic and got a two count. Jeff connected with a Whisper in the Wind for another two count. Nic put Jeff in a sleeper hold. Jeff powered out. Nic gave Jeff the Famouser for a two count. Jeff gave Nic a Twist of Fate, followed by a Swanton, but Nic blocked it and got a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Nic superkicked Jeff and got a two count. Jeff got the Twist of Fate again and hit the Swanton Bomb this time to get the pin.

WINNER: Jeff Hardy in 11:00.

The Nemeths attacked Matt Hardy after the match, but Leon Slater ran in for the save.