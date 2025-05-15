VIP PODCAST 5/15 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Why did WWE have Cena win title so soon? What if Levesque took over AEW? Jeff Hardy or RVD? Punk in Saudi Arabia? More (54 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Blading among Roman gladiators

Can a wrestler get over with just good matches or is a character that connects essential these days?

When will John Cena lose his title and when should he?

Where have the female valets gone?

Why did WWE book John Cena to win the WWE Title almost immediately during his retirement run?

Is C.M. Punk wrestling in Saudi Arabia another example of him being a hypocrite?

What if Paul Levesque took over AEW booking and what if Brian Gewirtz took over WWE booking?

Why was Steve Austin advertised for Backlash 2000 but Undertaker’s return at Judgment Day the next month not hyped but instead hinted at?

Will Sami Zayn turn on Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event and join Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman? If not Sami, who could be a third member?

Who was hotter at their peak – Jeff Hardy or Rob Van Dam?

What did Paul Heyman mean by “third inning” in reference to the Bloodline story after WrestleMania 39?

Is it possible to re-educate the pro wrestling audience to accept a different presentation of pro wrestling and eliminate the illogical tropes and production techniques that plague the product now in both WWE and AEW?

