FREE PODCAST 5/15 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts : Keller & Powell ask whether TNA should go PG? Should Batista go to TNA? What’s up with Ross? Sting-Hardy, Cena, PPV Prices, Bischoff, Angle, more (174 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 10 and 11, 2010.

On the May 10, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guest cohost Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net, they talk about whether TNA should switch to targeting kids and families as Matt Morgan just suggested, and also how they can win back fans of UFC. They field phone calls on Sting’s gimmick, John Cena’s popularity, PPV pricing, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk about Batista’s contract situation and whether he’d be a good fit with TNA, Jim Ross’s options and status, and more.

Then on the May 11, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Bruce Mitchell discussed Raw TV ratings, what the ratings indicate about the Raw brand, a review of the previous night’s Raw, WWE’s Raw product lacking an internal logic, Eric Bischoff’s extensive interview, Gordon Solie and Jim Ross comparisons, TNA’s product, their future if Thursdays don’t work out again, future plans for the Raw GM role, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, a review of Kurt Angle’s latest quotes, Jeff Hardy’s legal situation, the “rape angle” on Impact this week, Tiger Woods, and more.

