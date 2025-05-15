VIP PODCAST 5/15 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-3-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Undertaker’s injury, Cena vs. Michaels, Hogan-Wight Memphis arena show, ROH expansion to PPV (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 3 and 4, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed Undertaker’s injury, potential roster moves to strengthen Smackdown, Randy Orton in Europe, the ramifications of the disappointing opening box office weekend for “The Condemned,” what the ratings for the John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels match mean, the Hulk Hogan vs. Paul Wight Memphis Legends show, in-depth on the ROH expansion to PPV, and analysis of the latest TV shows and TV storylines on Raw, Smackdown, Impact, and ECW, and more.

