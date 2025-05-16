WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/16): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for Women’s Title, Men’s and Women’s MITB Qualifiers, Black vs. Hayes, JC Mateo debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 16, 2025

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA AT First Horizon Coliseum

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 11,196 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 12,124. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed the audience to Greensboro, mentioning its rich wrestling history. The WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and #1 Contender Nia Jax were shown arriving at the First Horizon Coliseum.

– A video recap of the Smackdown talent’s matches from last Saturday’s Backlash was shown.

– Solo Sikoa made his entrance accompanied by United States Champion Jacob Fatu and Jeff Cobb . Wade Barrett referred to JC as Solo’s “new acquisition.” Solo asked the crowd to welcome the man who helped keep the United States title in the family, “his man JC”. Solo said that when Roman Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania it ruined everything for their family. But now, Solo is here to take it all back and it starts by winning the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase and bringing the WWE Championship back in the family where it belongs. Solo said that if anyone tries to get in his way then they will get dealt with by JC and Fatu. Solo tried to finish by using Fatu’s “all gas and no brakes” catchphrase, but Fatu grabbed the microphone from him. Solo looked peeved as the crowd chanted for Fatu.

Fatu: “Let’s keep it 100. Don’t ever get this thang twisted over here.” He said he was going to bring the U.S. title to the family with or without Solo. And if anyone gets in his way then he will deal with them all by himself because HE is “all gas and no brakes with it”. Solo tried to jump in and finish the catchphrase for him. Solo said of course they all understand. Solo said everything he is doing is because he loves Fatu. Solo told Fatu he needed to hear Fatu tell him that he still loved Solo, like how he used to do it.

Fatu said, “I love you Solo.” But he didn’t say it with the passion that he used to. Solo poked Fatu and told him to say it how he did before. Fatu took off his sunglasses and looked angry that Fatu touched him. Before anything could happen L.A. Knight’s music played.

Everyone in the ring looked toward the entrance ramp. However, Knight came up from behind the announcer’s table and pull JC to the outside. Knight slammed JC ’s head into the table and fled into the crowd.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The ongoing tension between Solo and Fatu continues, but Solo is becoming more aggressive. Solo showing more of a mean streak is a good idea since he’s been floundering as a character for months now. Jealousy over Fatu’s success is the right button to push in my opinion. We would learn later that Cobb’s new name is JC Mateo.)

– B-Fab approached Michin in the backstage and said Michin needs to win the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase because it goes well with the tag team titles. Michin said they are going to get all the gold. Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice barged in and Green spouted off something about instituting trickle-down economics. While she was talking Alexa Bliss snuck up on them and startled Alba Fyre. Bliss said, “see you out there” and walked away. B-Fab mentioned that no one else is allowed to be at ringside for the qualifying match coming up next. Bliss’s music played and she made her entrance. It sounded like it might be a slightly new version of her theme song. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The only thing that made any sense from all of that was Bliss saying she’d see them out there.)

(1) ALEXA BLISS vs. MICHIN vs. CHELSEA GREEN – Money-in-the-Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

As stipulated in the previous segment, both Michin and Green entered alone. The bell rang for the first match of the evening at the 21 minute mark. Green rushed at Michin and ate a superkick. Bliss and Michin laughed at her. Bliss took Michin down to the mat. Michin missed a clothesline and as Bliss ran to the ropes she dropped down, tripping an incoming Green. Michin dropkicked Green while she was down, knocking her to the floor. Bliss rolled up Michin for a quick nearfall. Michin with a backslide for a two-count. Both women each got another nearfall.

Bliss and Michin teamed up to hit Green with a double dropkick that knocked her down on the outside. They followed up with a double baseball slide kick that toppled Green again. Michin pulled Bliss off the apron and the women argued. Green awkwardly dove through the ropes onto both Bliss and Michin. Green stood up and saluted as they went to a picture-in-picture break [c]

All three women were down. Michin and Bliss got to their feet first and traded blows. Michin hit a cannonball attack in the corner on a downed Bliss and Green. She covered each of them for a two-count. Barrett was astounded that Michin has neither held gold nor qualified for a Money-in-the-Bank match before in her WWE career. Michin knocked Bliss down with a big boot. Green and Michin knocked each other down with big boots. All three women were down again.

Green and Bliss traded forearms from their knees. Bliss gained the advantage and hit a dropkick. However, Bliss couldn’t capitalize because Michin hit Bliss with a dropkick. Michin nailed an Eat Defeat on Green and covered, but Bliss broke it up. Bliss hit a tilt-a-whirl tornado DDT on Michin. Bliss went to the top rope and nailed the Twisted Bliss, then covered Michin. But Green threw Bliss off to the floor. Green hit the Unprettier on Michin but Bliss pulled Michin to the floor. Green was livid. Bliss hit Green with a Sister Abigail DDT and covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss via pinfall in 9:00. Bliss is the first qualifier for this year’s Women’s Money-in-the-Bank match.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The last couple minutes were exciting and the right woman won. Bliss is still very over with the crowd.)

– Tessitore talked about how hot the tag team division has been on Smackdown. They showed highlights from last week’s win by Fraxiom over The Street Profits. DIY’s backstage attack on Fraxiom and The Motor City Machine Guns was replayed too. Fraxiom made their entrance for their fourth straight match in four weeks. The previous three were all Fraxiom victories. [c]

DIY made their way to the ring for their first match since the brutal TLC match from a few weeks ago.

(2) FRAXIOM (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

Tommaso Ciampa and Axiom started things off. Axiom hit a dropkick and tagged in Nathan Frazer. Fraxiom hit some patented quick double-teams. Barrett covered for a sloppy Octopus hold by Axiom on Ciampa by saying that Ciampa knew to sit out on it. Frazer and Axiom hit multiple dives through the ropes to the outside on Johnny Gargano and Ciampa. Axiom and Ciampa were the legal men in the ring. Axiom went for a springboard but Gargano pulled the rope down. Gargano hit a huge clothesline on Axiom on the outside in front of the announcer’s table, as Barrett pointed out that the two veterans were able to take control just like that. Gargano flung Axiom into the barricade and DIY patted themselves on the back. Gargano rolled Axiom back into the ring. Gargano slammed Axiom into the middle rope. [c]

Axiom made a hot tag when they got back from the break. Frazer leaped to escape a Gargano attempt in the corner, then he flipped a couple times for some reason and hit a springboard DDT followed by a shooting star press. Frazer covered for a nearfall. Barrett said that Frazer was moving like a blur. Frazer attempted a Phoenix splash but Gargano moved. Frazer landed on his feed and tried another springboard, but Gargano countered with a superkick to Frazer’s upside-down face. Ciampa tagged in and hit a Fairy Tale Ending. Axiom broke up the pin attempt.

Gargano hit a cross-body to the floor on Axiom. Back in the ring, Ciampa hit a Project Ciampa powerbomb onto his knees on Frazer. Ciampa covered but Frazer kicked out at two. A replay showed how far Frazer bounced when he was hit with the powerbomb. Ciampa missed a running bare knee attack in the corner. The crowd chanted “This is Awesome.” Gargano hit a big boot on Frazer while perched on the top rope. Frazer recovered and hit a superplex. Axiom made a blind tag. Fraxiom hit a brainbuster/superkick combo on Gargano. Axiom covered but Ciampa broke it up with a massive running knee. The crowd erupted with more “This is Awesome” chants.

Gargano and Axiom traded punches. Axiom went for a German Suplex, but Gargano countered with a thrust kick. Axiom transitioned into a submission hold. Ciampa limped over and tried to rip off Axiom’s mask until Frazer saved his partner. During the confusion, Gargano tried to roll-up Axiom. But Axiom countered and dropped on top, hooked the legs and scored the three-count and the win.

WINNERS: Fraxiom via pinfall in 12:00

Gargano and Ciampa immediately attacked Fraxiom after the match. The Motor City Machine Guns came down to make the save. They took out Ciampa first. Gargano tried to run, but Chris Sabin ran across the apron and kicked him in the mouth. The Guns helped Fraxiom to their feet.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a fast-paced match by four tremendous athletes. There were a few sloppy spots, but that’s to be expected when you try so many high-difficulty maneuvers. It was also nice to see a clean finish. Frazer continues to stand out more than Axiom. I do wish he’d slow down just a little, for multiple reasons. Help a new writer out! )

– Rey Fenix was getting loose in the back for his match tonight. Andrade showed up to talk to him. Solo, Fatu, and JC came up to them and wanted to know if they’d seen L.A. Knight. They walked away. [c]

– Somewhere in the back, The Street Profits congratulated Fraxiom for their win tonight. Montez Ford also told them that Fraxiom will get their Tag Team Championship match next week on Smackdown. Dawkins iterated that The Profits will be 100% for this match too (unlike last week when they were still recovering from the TLC match).

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That should be another fun match. The Smackdown tag team division really has become a weekly highlight.)

[HOUR TWO]

– They showed a pre-recorded sit-down interview with Barrett talking to R-Truth. Barrett asked Truth what was going on between he and Cena. Truth said that life is hard, but that no matter what you could always depend on John Cena. Truth talked about how he believed in everything Cena stood for, from “My Time is Now” to “Never Give Up” to “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect.” Barrett told Truth he was sounding crazy. He reminded Truth that Cena repaid Truth for saving him from being punted by Randy Orton at Backlash by giving him an AA through the press conference table after the show.

Truth claimed that it couldn’t have been John Cena that put him through the table because “the John Cena he knows wouldn’t do that.” He said that “the John that he knows wouldn’t talk about ruining wrestling.” Truth said that if he has to beat the sense back into Cena then he’ll do it. Nick Aldis already made the match, so Truth will do it at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Truth said that no matter what happens he will walk out with his head held high because of “Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect” and “That’s What’s Up.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The expected match is official. I still expect this to be a dramatically brutal beatdown. Anything else would be unciv… Let me try that again. Anything else would be TOO civilized.)

– Aleister Black entered for the next match. [c]

– A video package was shown of the feud between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre. Priest said he’s pissed off at himself for getting stuck in McIntyre’s vortex of petty, childish, vindictive B.S. Priest said that at Saturday Night’s Main Event they will settle their rivalry inside a Steel Cage.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Add another strong match to the upcoming SNME. It’s time for the feud to end and this is a smart way to do it. I expect McIntyre to win, but I’m not confident.)

– Behind the curtain, The Miz started talking smack about Aleister Black while Carmelo Hayes stood next to him. Hayes cut Miz off and said he could handle it himself. Hayes said it’s Melo over Everybody, he’s the 10th Wonder of the World, and that he is HIM. Hayes made his entrance accompanied by The Miz. While they made their way to the ring, they showed the announcement from earlier this week that The Miz is going to host the rebooted American Gladiators.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Let the new “War” begin between American Gladiators and the Hogan/Bischoff Real American Wrestling venture. I’m obviously being serious.)

(3) ALEISTER BLACK vs. CARMELO HAYES (w/The Miz)

Black and Hayes were feeling each other out as Tessitore mentioned how Black won with a roll-up last week after Miz accidentally distracted Hayes. Black hit a very impressive hip toss. Both men kipped up. Hayes narrowly avoided being hit by an early Black Mass kick. Hayes springboarded right into a big boot and bailed to the floor. Black went for a moonsault to the floor but landed on his feet because Miz had rolled Hayes back into the ring. Black looked confused and was distracted by Miz, so Hayes hit a somersault dive over the top rope onto Black. Hayes rolled Black back into the ring and hit a springboard DDT for a two-count. [c]

When they returned from the commercial there was a cool distant camera shot that showed Black hitting a big kick to knock Hayes from the top rope to the floor. The ref counted while Miz encourage his mentee to get up. Hayes got back in at eight. Black showed off his speed and striking ability. Black hit a big dropkick forcing Hayes to retreat to the outside. Black hit the top rope moonsault to the floor that he wanted to hit earlier. Black covered Hayes back in the ring for a two-count. Barrett mentioned that this match has been almost step-for-step, move-for-move like their match last week.

Hayes attempted a suplex but Black countered into a sunset flip for a good nearfall. Hayes came back quickly with a weak kick. Black hit a Meteora followed by a german suplex for another nearfall. Miz tried to distract Black again, leading to a roll-up by Hayes for a two-count. Both men were down and looked exhausted. Miz got up on the apron and Hayes looked annoyed about it. Hayes accidentally got knocked into Miz, resulting in a small package for another two-count. Black hit a bunch of strikes but Hayes responded with a desperation codebreaker. It had little effect on Black who bounced back with a big knee to the face. Black was about to hit the Black Mass but Miz jumped in and attacked Black leading to the bell.

Miz tried to set up Black for the Skull Crushing Finale, but black escaped and leveled Miz with a kick. Hayes took out Black by the knee and pummeled him. Hayes climbed to the top and the Nothing But Net legdrop. Hayes’s music played and he made a “throat slit” motion.

WINNER: No Contest in 10:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Black and Hayes have really good chemistry together. I’m curious if Barrett’s comment about the match being the same as their match last week was meant to be a criticism)

– Alexa Bliss was interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton. Bliss said she plans on being the first woman to win the briefcase twice. She excused herself. Bliss walked down the hall and confronted a scowling Charlotte Flair, who was standing in front of General Manager Nick Aldis’s office. Bliss wanted to know if Flair had considered what they talked about last week. Flair said that they were never close, so how could they be friends? Bliss told Flair that she never forgot how Flair took her under her wing in NXT. Flair said she didn’t remember that. Giulia walked out of Aldis’s office. Aldis followed her out and said meet the newest member of the Smackdown roster. He then asked Charlotte to go talk somewhere about Money-in-the-Bank. Flair told Bliss to stay out of her way.

– Drew McIntyre was shown walking in the back. [c]

– A Tiffany Stratton highlight video was shown. They also showed the backstory between Nia Jax and Stratton.

– Drew McIntyre entered to a good ovation. He was selling the effects of the United States Title Fatal Four-way match from Backlash. McIntyre said he heard what Priest had to say and the only thing that was accurate was how much violence they’ve inflicted on each other. McIntyre claimed that the only reason anyone cares about Priest is because of the McIntyre vortex that Priest complained about. McIntyre said that Priest is so obsessed with him that McIntyre was afraid that Priest would wear his skin to his birthday party (what? eww). McIntyre claimed that Priest is jealous of him. He guaranteed that only one man would win at Saturday Night’s Main Event and the other would leave on a stretcher.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: McIntyre’s guarantee was interesting. He guaranteed that one man would win and the other would leave on a stretcher. But he didn’t guarantee that he would be the winner. Foreshadowing?)

As McIntyre made his exit Solo’s music played. Solo made his entrance accompanied by Fatu and JC . There was a brief staredown between Fatu and McIntyre. [c]

Jimmy Uso cut a promo about winning Money-in-the-Bank as he walked backstage. Then he made the “walk through the Gorilla Position” entrance. Rey Fenix was the last to make his entrance.

(4) JIMMY USO vs. REY FENIX vs. SOLO SIKOA – Money-in-the-Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

The match started with Solo pummeling Fenix in the corner. Jimmy and Fenix teamed up against Solo and clotheslined him over the top to the outside. Solo’s wrist got hung up in the rope and it looked like he might be legitimately injured. Solo huddled by the announcer’s table while Fenix rolled up Jimmy and almost got a quick pin. Fenix with a hurricanrana for a two-count. Fenix appeared to be going for a Russian Leg Sweep, but tried to turn it into a submission hold to no avail. Fenix leveled Jimmy with a springboard dropkick from the top onto Jimmy. Fenix covered for another nearfall. Jimmy recovered and chopped Fenix down. Jimmy with a big boot on Fenix, but Solo pulled Jimmy to the outside and slammed his head onto the announcer’s table. Fenix leaped off the top with a cross-body on the outside onto Jimmy and Solo. Back in the ring, Fenix covered Solo for a two-count. Fenix attempted a springboard but Solo caught him in a spinning side slam. Solo went outside and gave Jimmy a slam onto the table that looked weak. They went to a split-screen. [c]

When they came back Solo was down in the ring. Fenix battled Jimmy on the top rope. Fenix rolled up Solo and covered him but referee Charles Robinson appeared to legitimately miss it and didn’t make a count. Jimmy hit a jumping Fenix with a superkick. Solo leveled Jimmy with a clothesline and stood tall. Solo hit a Samoan Drop on Jimmy. Solo hit stereo running hip attacks on Fenix and then Jimmy. Solo grabbed Fenix and went for a Samoan Spike but Fenix escaped. Jimmy superkicked Solo leading to a Fenix cover for a two-count. Jimmy and Fenix traded blows in the middle of the ring. Jimmy got the best of it with an enziguri. But Fenix recovered quickly and hit the Adios Amigos. Fenix ran into a spear from Jimmy, who covered for a one…two…kickout!

Fatu jumped up on the apron. Jimmy kicked him off but it distracted him long enough for Solo to hit him with a Samoan Spike on the apron. Jimmy fell to the floor. As Solo taunted, Fenix ran across the top rope and hit the Adios Amigos on Solo. Fenix knocked JC off the apron, but when he turned around Solo hit him with a Samoan Spike. Solo covered Fenix for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Solo Sikoa via pinfall in 14:00. Solo is the first qualifier for this year’s Men’s Money-in-the-Bank match.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A fun match and seemingly the continued effort to rehabilitate Solo as a character. Not sure I can see him winning the briefcase though.)

[HOUR THREE]

Post-match, L.A. Knight showed up at ringside again and attacked JC and Fatu. Knight grabbed a chair and stood on the announcer’s table. Nick Aldis came out on stage and called for everyone to stand down. Aldis made a match between Knight and JC for right now! [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It’s surprising to me that they’d have JC’s debut match unannounced at the top of hour 3 during Smackdown.)

(5) JC MATEO vs. L.A. KNIGHT

Tessitore pointed out that despite Knight attacking everyone tonight, he we specifically angry at JC for costing him the United States title at Backlash. Barrett mentioned that JC is a former Olympian in freestyle wrestling. Knight attempted a roll-up but JC stomped him. Knight tried for a shoulder block but it didn’t budge JC Knight climbed up JC and hit a few punches in the corner. JC leveled a running Knight with a back elbow. Tessitore mentioned again that this is JC’s debut. Knight with a bulldog off the second rope. JC picked up Knight and threw him over the top to the floor as Solo and Fatu hovered over Knight. [c]

JC was in total control as he launched Knight with an overhead suplex. Knight tried to make a comeback, but JC toppled him with a clothesline and covered for a two-count. The match grinded to a halt as JC held Knight in a waistlock for a full minute. Eventually JC threw Knight to the outside. JC tried to splash Knight into the ringpost but Knight moved. Both men reentered the ring. Knight hit several left jabs and then a jumping neckbreaker. Knight with a Russian Leg Sweep and a reverse DDT. The crowd came alive for Knight. Knight hit his patented leaping elbow drop and covered for a two-count.

JC stopped Knight’s comeback with a twisting suplex followed by an impressive standing moonsault from the big man. JC covered for another two-count. JC whipped Knight into the ropes, but Knight hooked them. Knight caught a charging JC and draped him across the second rope. Knight hit a turnaround crossbody springboard to the outside, laying out Solo and Fatu. Knight went for another springboard into the ring, but JC caught him with a Tour of Islands spinning scoop slam for the three count.

WINNER: by pinfall in 15:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Nice win by JC Mateo in his WWE debut. It was a plodding match for most of it, but it picked up at the end. JC showed off some impressive agility for a man his size. WWE must have plans for JC to allow him to decisively beat a major star like Knight.)

– A recap of the developing drama between Santos Escobar and Berto was shown. After losing his match last week, Escobar confronted Berto in the ring. Berto smacked Escobar’s hand away and left the ring.

Back in the locker room, Angel told Escobar that Berto just needs some space. Escobar said he got them an opportunity that will help them make a statement. He asked Angel to go find Berto and bring him home. Escobar preached loyalty to Angel and called Berto a selfish person. Angel looked conflicted.

– A pre-taped video of Shinsuke Nakamura aired. Nakamura called out L.A. Knight, Aleister Black because they will wrestle next Friday in a Money-in-the-Bank qualifying match. Nakamura claimed that he is unstoppable. A graphic showed that there will also be a qualifying match of Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair vs. United States Champion Zelina Veg next week.

– Jade Cargill caught up with Tiffany Stratton backstage. Cargill said she wished her luck tonight, but that after she wins the briefcase she will take the title. Stratton said that as long as she’s the champion Cargill will never be good enough to cash in on her. Naomi was lurking in the background. [c]

Nia Jax and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made their entrance. Ring announcer Mark Nash gave them the special championship match treatment.

(6) TIFFANY STRATTON (c) vs. NIA JAX – WWE Women’s Championship Match

Tessitore remarked that these women know each other so well. Jax used her strength to knock Stratton down a couple times. Stratton tried to recover, but Jax knocked her down again. Stratton went for her back handsprings, but Jax caught her and dropped Stratton onto the top rope. Stratton’s head was dangling over the top rope near the corner, so Jax nailed her with a running hip attack that smashed Stratton’s head into the ringpost. That looked great. Jax celebrated on the apron as they went to a split-screen break [c]

Jax whipped Stratton shoulder-first into the corner post. Jax went for the running hip attack again but this time Stratton moved. Stratton hit a baseball slide on Jax to the outside. Stratton leaped off the barricade into a hurricanrana that flung Jax into the ringpost. Stratton hit a pretty cross-body off the top that resulted in a two-count. Jax caught Stratton with a Samoan drop, followed by a senton splash for a nearfall. Jax tried to squash Stratton in the corner, but Stratton moved and rolled her up for a two-count. Stratton gained momentum with her springboards and hit a spinebuster for another nearfall. The crowd chanted “Let’s Go Tiffy!”

Jax caught Stratton and hit a sit-out powerbomb. Then she dropped a big leg and covered for another two-count. Jax dragged Stratton to a prone position in the corner and nodded to encourage herself. Stratton recovered and met Jax on the tope rope. Jax attempted to body slam Stratton off the top, but Stratton rolled through into a pin attempt for a one…two…kickout! That was a good nearfall. Suddenly Naomi’s music played and she walked to the ring holding a chair. Jade Cargill’s music played and Cargill ran down to meet Naomi. Cargill ducked a chair shot and chased Naomi into the crowd.

Back in the ring, Stratton hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and covered. But Jax kicked out at two! Tessitore screamed that no one had ever kicked out of that move before. Stratton was shocked, but it turned quickly to determined. Stratton climbed back to the top. Jax recovered and pushed Stratton of the top rope and Stratton crashed with a thud on the floor below. Jax followed her out and cleared off the announcer’s table. Jax hit a Samoan drop on Stratton onto the table, which didn’t break. Jax rolled her back into the ring quickly so she could hit her with the Annihilator. However, Stratton managed to stand up and tried to powerbomb Jax. Yet when she did Jax ended up falling right on top of her with her full weight. The camera angle was tremendous as you could see Barrett and Tessitore’s animated real reactions. The ref counted one, two, and then Stratton managed to grab the rope to save herself. Jax was in complete disbelief.

Jax left the ring and grabbed the title, threatening to leave with it. She walked halfway around the ring, then placed it down. The ref picked it up and went to go put it back on the outside. While this was happening, Jax grabbed a chair and entered the ring. But Stratton dropkicked the chair into Jax’s face as the crowd exploded! Stratton quickly went to the top and hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and covered again. This time it was enough for the three-count and the win!

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton by pinfall in 14:00. Stratton retains the WWE Women’s Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That may have been BOTH women’s best match in WWE. The last few minutes were so well done. It was pro wrestling storytelling at its finest. They got the crowd into everything they did and the announcers were once again incredible on this show. It all amounted to an exhilarating main event. Great job all around.)