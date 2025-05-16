FREE PODCAST 5/16 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Parks & McNeill talk NXT cuts fallout, Daniel Bryan, Vickie Guerrero, Scott Hall, Bischoff-Heyman, evaluating women wrestlers, more (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 12 and 13, 2010.

On the May 12, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost PWTorch’s Pat McNeil took live calls on a wide array of subjects including the Eric Bischoff-Paul Heyman relationship, the previous night’s NXT cuts and the future of NXT, Daniel Bryan’s position in WWE, The Miz’s upside as a top star, Randy Orton’s journey to being a babyface, Kimbo Slice as a pro wrestler, Vickie Guerrero’s return, Scott Hall’s potential to contribute to Impact, and more.

Then on the May 13, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost Greg Parks from PWTorch talked Impact rating prediction, evaluating women wrestlers, IC Title situation, Scott Hall as a mentor, and more with live callers throughout.

