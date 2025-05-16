WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/16): Keller’s report on Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for Women’s Title, Black vs. Hayes, Bliss vs. Michin vs. Green and Jey vs. Rey Fenix vs. Solo in MITB qualifiers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 16, 2025

GREENSBORO, N.C. AT FIRST HORIZON COLISEUM

AIRED ON LIVE ON USA NETWORK AND LIVE ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports right before showtime 11,844 tickets were distributed. The arena was set up for 12,124. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an aerial view of Downtown Greensboro, N.C. as Joe Tessitore introduced the show. He noted it’s a city rich with wrestling history. They showed arrival shots of Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax,

-A video recap aired of Backlash.

-Solo Sikoa led Jacob Fatu and Jeff Cobb to the ring. Wade Barrett called Cobb “a ball of muscle.” Solo said “my man, J.C.” helped keep the U.S. Title in the family. Cobb kinda shot Fatu a look after staring at his U.S. Title belt. Solo said when Roman Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, they lost everything, but he’s there to take it all back. He said that starts with him winning the Money in the Bank qualifying match tonight and then winning the briefcase and bringing the WWE Title back to where it belongs. He said anyone who steps in front of him will be dealt with by J.C. and Fatu. Solo started doing Fatu’s catch-phrase excitedly when Fatu forcibly yanked the mic away from him. Fans chanted, “Fatu! Fatu!”

Fatu told Solo “not to get this thing twisted over here.” He said he was bringing the U.S. Title the family, with or without him. He said if anyone gets in his way, line them up because he’ll deal with them all by himself. Solo sneered. Fatu said at the end of the day, he’s all gas, no brakes. Solo joined Fatu at the end of the catch phrase. He then said of course he knows what he means, as does everyone. Solo said the reason he’s doing all of this is because he loves him. He said the belt over his shoulder is proof he loves him.

Solo then asked Fatu to say that thing he used to always say to him. Fatu said, “I love you, Solo.” Solo said that wasn’t how he used to say it, with more gusto, “loud and proud.” Solo pushed his shoulder and asked Fatu, “Who do you love, Jacob?” L.A. Knight’s music interrupted the tense moment. Everyone turned to the stage, but instead Knight showed up on the opposite side of the ring and yanked Cobb out of the ring and rammed him into the announce table. Barrett said Cobb attacked Knight at Backlash, so this was his modicum of payback. Knight then fled through the crowd.

(Keller’s Analysis: So who was the co-conspirator who played Knight’s music if he wasn’t at Gorilla where they trigger the entrance theme playing for run-ins? I’m glad they addressed that Fatu has stopped telling Solo how much he loves him.)

-B-Fab told Michin to go qualify and then win the MITB briefcase. Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Lyra Valkyria walked up. Green said she was the MVP of the MITB match last year. She said when she wins it this year, she’ll implement “a beautiful social economic policy with trickle down effects that will lower interest rates for her Secret Hervice.” Alexa Bliss walked between them and said she’d see them out there. B-Fab then informed Green no one would be allowed at ringside. Green said, “I’m putting tariffs on mediocrity and you two are first!”

-Bliss’s ring entrance took place.

(1) ALEXA BLISS vs. CHELSEA GREEN vs. MICHIN – Money in the Bank Qualifier

After the break, Yim’s entrance aired followed by Green’s. The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. Michin kicked Green out of the ring at the start. Bliss and Michin then battled. When Green entered, she tripped immediately over Bliss and then Michin dropkicked her to the floor again. Bliss rolled up Michin quickly for a two count. Michin countered for a two count of her own. Green complained at ringside that “this is my time!” Michin and Bliss delivered stereo wrecking ball kicks. Michin threw Green into the ring. Bliss yanked Michin to ringside. As Bliss and Michin argued, Green leaped over the top rope onto both of them. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]