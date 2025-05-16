ROH HITS & MISSES (5/15): Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Mako, Trish ADora vs. Rachel Ellering, Red Velvet segment, plus MXM, Daibari, Garrson & Karter, Dark Order, Von Erichs

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Mako – MISS

This match felt like a squash match that went about twice as long as a squash match should. Mako has so much potential with his MMA background, but this match became a chore to sit through as it went on as Wheeler Yuta to me is pretty much the ROH equivalent of vanilla ice cream: Is he ever bad? No. Is he boring as all hell most times anyway? Yes. Not a terrible match, but the length ruined it for me.

Video Package for Lawlor vs. Woods – MISS

This was a good exhibit of how to confuse at the same time as you’re trying to get fans invested in a feud. Where is this going to happen? Why is this taking up over 17 minutes of the show and not even telling us if, when, or where the match is happening?

Trish Adora (w/Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo) vs. Rachel Ellering – HIT

This should’ve gotten some of the time that the first two segments of the show threw away. The crowd was actually invested in a match on this show finally, and chanting for Adora at points in the match. Finally, we have some energy! Match of the night for me.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Red Velvet segment – MISS

Why put down and seemingly bury a new title? Not even an indictment of Red Velvet, but on creative for this one. She has a lot of development needed promo-wise; she tries a lot of new things and experiments with catchphrases, so maybe she will find something that gets over, but she’s not one I look forward to on the mic even though she has improved over the few years I’ve followed her.

“The Frat House” (Griff Garrison & Cole Karter w/Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance, two pledges) vs. Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno – HIT

Not much of real note for me on this one, but crowd investment counts to me so this goes from a likely miss to a hit as quite honestly this feels repetitive at this point.

“MxM Collection” (Mansoor & Mason Madden) & “Premier Athletes Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes & Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich – HIT

This was the most energetic I’ve seen the crown on ROH TV in this show and honestly the last few weeks even. The Von Erichs will be AEW mainstays in the next year I feel, and MxM are fun almost any time I see them on my television.