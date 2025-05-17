FREE PODCAST 5/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams: Tiffany vs. Nia Jax, mediocre J.C. Mateo (Jeff Cobb) debut, SNME developments, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to analyze WWE Smackdown including Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax in the main event including whether it was the “classic” and the “banger” that the announcers said it was. Also, Saturday Night’s Main Event developments, Jeff Cobb rechristened J.C. Mateo and having a mediocre debut match against L.A. Knight, plus Chelsea Green, Damien Priest, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, MITB qualifiers, Fraxiom vs. DIY, Alexa Bliss-Charlotte exchange, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO