FREE PODCAST 5/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams: Tiffany vs. Nia Jax, mediocre J.C. Mateo (Jeff Cobb) debut, SNME developments, more (122 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to analyze WWE Smackdown including Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax in the main event including whether it was the “classic” and the “banger” that the announcers said it was. Also, Saturday Night’s Main Event developments, Jeff Cobb rechristened J.C. Mateo and having a mediocre debut match against L.A. Knight, plus Chelsea Green, Damien Priest, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, MITB qualifiers, Fraxiom vs. DIY, Alexa Bliss-Charlotte exchange, and more.
