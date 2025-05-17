VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #861 (May 14, 2005): Nash Torch Talk part six, Powell on Edge-Lita-Hardy, McNeill on Downfall of Women’s Division, New WWE Policy has wrestlers upset, OVW upheaval

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #861 cover-dated May 14, 2005: This issue features a Cover Story on the shake-up in WWE’s developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling… The Top Five Stories of the Week includes details on a new policy that has WWE wrestlers upset, the TNA booking change, pending TNA TV changes, and more… WWE Newswire features backstage info on the Lita-Edge-Hardy situation, the writing team changes, backstage items, and more… Plus TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, OVW Newswire, and ETC. Newswire… Pat McNeill writes about the downfall of women’s wrestling in the U.S… Jason Powell writes about the Edge-Lita-Hardy situation and how it could turn into a money-maker for everyone involved… Part six of Kevin Nash’s Torch Talk includes details on his breaking the news to Vince McMahon that he was jumping to WCW, his getting to know Triple H for the first time, and the power of the Clique behind the scenes… The Big Stories on Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact… And more…

