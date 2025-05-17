WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (5/16): Tiffany stands tall, Michin shines in Triple Threat, Fraxio flies higher, Aleister preaches violence, J.C. Mateo flat out of the gate

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A fine Smackdown was had on Friday night. That’s not a compliment, nor a complaint. There were far more Hits than Misses, yet the whole show never felt like it got past third gear into overdrive. Aleister Black’s ominous entrances stand out, which testifies to how effectively he has been reintroduced. There’s plenty more to celebrate, so let’s get to it. As always, I’m Chris Adams, the Super Suplexer, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve “Missed.”

HITS

FRAXIOM FLIES HIGHER: By the farthest margin possible, this was the Match of the Night. It felt urgent, nearly reckless, with DIY fighting with an angry brutality. It’s as if Paul Levesque told both teams to showcase the brilliance of tag team wrestling in a way that left us breathless. There was no wasted movement, though the moves and sequences didn’t feel practiced or rehearsed. It was a brilliant spectacle belonging more on a PLE than cable television. Watch this match for the athletics, but stay for the nuanced storytelling. Within the ropes, a story was told by the vengeful acts of DIY, and it has the chance to finally make the Smackdown tag division something to look forward to each week.

MICHIN SHINES IN THE TRIPLE THREAT: My God, did Michin look like a star! A true star, but one that burns brightly on the fringes. She has yet to be given anything to showcase her expansive skills and character work, and I had hoped she would come out on top. Alas, a false finish that gave way to an admittedly stellar finishing sequence meant Michin’s dreams of holding the case were put to bed. The match was very fun, with a tremendous back-and-forth feel that kept your interest engaged until the final bell rang. Alexa Bliss got the loudest pop, but Chelsea Green wasn’t far behind. If only the same respect were shown to Michin! Let her star burn brightly!

ALEISTER BLACK PREACHES VIOLENCE: Though I’m not as skeptical as I once was, I’m not sure how sustainable in the long run the pairing of Carmelo Hayes and The Miz will be. That being said, it’s working now, with a strange chemistry between the two that makes it believable that Hayes would seek the wisdom of the Miz. The eventual implosion of the duo will be very satisfying. Turning back to the match, watching Aleister Black dismantle Hayes’ body was deeply entertaining. Each punch and flying knee felt like part of some dark ritual, with Hayes as the victim of Black’s High Priest. The back-and-forth rhythm of the match was outstanding, yet it ended with a DQ. An absolute disappointment. It allowed for Hayes to stand tall while giving Black the win, but it simply didn’t move me. Still, the lame finish can’t take away from the awesome match as a whole.

TIFFANY STRATTON STANDS TALL: It was a women’s main event, and they rose to the occasion! Both Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax continue to show the chemistry that exists between these two performers. This was a highly physical match, with both performers pulling off incredible feats of strength and acrobatics. Highlighting Nia Jax’s fluidity and athleticism is a necessity, as giving credit where credit is due just doesn’t happen enough in this world. This was an incredible main event, and I hope the story continues to play out and evolve between these two.

R-TRUTH BRINGS THE TRUTH: A short note, but one that’s necessary: this was a well-executed promo, with a level of depth we haven’t seen in R-Truth since his return, and perhaps ever during his tenure in WWE. His unwavering faith in John Cena will make the inevitable beatdown feel even more impactful, like a meteor leaving a crater in the desert. We will be broken, just as R-Truth will be. Damn.

GIULIA IS HERE: There wasn’t much to the segment, but Giulia’s arrival signals a fresh evolution for her character away from Stephanie Vaque and Roxanne Perez. A great addition who will bring some chaotic violence!

ANGEL OOZES CHARISMA: It was another short segment, but highly effective nevertheless. The conversation between Angel and Santos Escobar was natural, authentic, and stood out as the most compelling backstage segment of the night. We need more of these men week in, week out!

SOLO PREPS FOR A CLIMB: Jimmy Uso is gradually carving out an identity for himself beyond the Kingdom of Yeet. He still has a long way to go if he wants to be as memorable and unique as Jey Uso, but he’s on the right path. He and Rey Fenix played well off one another, which supports a point I’ve been making recently: Lucha Libre works very well when played off multiple competing styles. The styles between Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso are varied enough that Rey Fenix was able to shine under several spotlights. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Solo’s Big Leg Drop, which seemed to be a new addition to his moveset. And how about the Fatu chants even though he just stood ringside in his shades? This man, this MONSTER, is over! With Solo’s victory, he now has a bit more he can use to legitimize himself again. Could this be the year of his true ascendancy?

MISSES

J.C. MATEO IS NEARLY DOA: If it wasn’t clear before, it’s clear now: Jacob Fatu outshines Solo Sikoa in every way. This segment did very little to advance Solo’s character, and his characterization, being more exaggerated, simply didn’t match that of Fatu. Jeff Cobb is now J.C. Mateo, a twist we all saw coming but hate now that it’s here. His presence in the segment was awkward and did not serve as a good introduction to a fairly high-profile act. All in all, this segment just didn’t deliver on anything other than a Fatu showcase.

A MATCH NOBODY ASKED FOR, A NOBODY WANTED: Nick Aldis wasted no time getting J.C. Mateo into the squared circle, but I would guess the reaction isn’t what WWE wanted. The match was a strange inclusion in the show. It was a contest nobody seemed to ask for, as the crowd was dead for most of it. J.C. Mateo’s persona, being so undefined, meant that most of the fans weren’t sure what to expect. The match began with a very slow pace, which worked against them in catching a good rhythm. At times, it felt like there were struggles to figure out where to go next. Certainly, J.C.’s attire didn’t help his ability to move with speed throughout the ring. Rather than looking like a ball of muscle, he appeared out of shape and grasping for fashion trends that simply can’t work with his body. After the first commercial break, we saw a massive improvement in the feel of the match. It finally felt as if there were some real emotions between the two. I was surprised to see J.C. Mateo win clean by catching L.A. Knight in mid-air, then spinning him in a crazy power slam. L.A. Knight won’t suffer from the loss, but neither will J.C. Mateo gain much from the win. A shame.