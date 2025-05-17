FREE PODCAST 5/17 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Mike Tyson announcement, Jake promo, Stadium Stampede, Double or Nothing developments, more with callers and emails (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (5-13-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and emails. They discuss the relatively low-key Mike Tyson announcement, the Jake Roberts promo, Chris Jericho’s Stadium Stampede announcement, Double or Nothing news, Brodie Lee-Jon Moxley hype, Women’s Division, should Sammy Guevara be winning more, what’s going on with Taz and Darby Allin, the Tag Division reset, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO