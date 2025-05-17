News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/17 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini discusses Rusev, CM Punk’s UFC status, how WWE can create their own Ronda Rousey, Corgan-TNA, more (131 min.)

May 17, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-14-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed John Piermarini, a former member of WWE Creative, who discussed Payback’s Fatal Four-way, Rusev, Billy Corgan-TNA, C.M. Punk’s UFC status, how WWE can create their own Ronda Rousey, could Jon Jones type of character work in pro wrestling, and more.

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

