NJPW BEST OF THE SUPER JUNIORS 32 NIGHT 5 REPORT (5/17) : Desperado vs. Mao, Knight vs. Dia, Kushida vs. Fujita, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW BEST OF THE SUPER JUNIORS 32 NIGHT 5 RESULTS

MAY 17, 2025

TOKYO, JAPAN AT YOYOGI NATIONAL GYMNASIUM #2

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Commentators: Walker Stewart, Chris Charlton

(1) MASTER WATO (2 pts) vs. NINJA MACK (2 pts) – A Block Match

Wato blocked the Phoenix 630 with his knees and forced Ninja to tap out with Vendaval.

WINNER: Master Wato (4 pts) at 7:05

(2) RYUSUKE TAGUCHI (4 pts) vs. YOH (2 pts) – B Block Match

Taguchi planted Yoh with Dodon and pinned Yoh with his exposed butt on his face.

WINNER: Ryusuke Taguchi (6 pts) at 6:02

(3) FRANCESCO AKIRA (4 pts) vs. YOSHINOBU KANEMARU (2 pts) – A Block Match

Kanemaru blinded Akira with a whiskey spit and beat him with an inside cradle.

WINNER: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4 pts) at 6:56

(4) ROBBIE EAGLES (4 pts) vs. SHO (2 pts) – B Block Match

Sho blocked a Shining Wizardwith his wrench and clobbered him with it before getting the pinfall with the Shock Arrow.

WINNER: SHO (4 pts) at 8:10

(5) CLARK CONNORS (2 pts) vs. ROBBIE X (4 pts) – A Block Match

Connors evaded the X Express before knocking Robbie out with a snap powerslam and the No Chaser.

WINNER: Clark Connors (4 pts) at 7:53

(6) TITAN (4 pts) vs. TAIJI ISHIMORI (2 pts) – B Block Match

Titan countered the Bloody Cross with the Titanica arm lock to pick up the submission win.

WINNER: Titan (6 pts) at 11:13

(7) KUSHIDA (2 pts) vs. KOSEI FUJITA (6 pts) – A Block Match

Kushida blocked a hammerlock attempt and got the three count with Back to the Future.

WINNER: Kushida (4 pts) at 14:06

(8) KEVIN KNIGHT (0 pts) vs. NICK WAYNE (6 pts) – B Block Match

Knight countered Wayne’s World with an avalanche poison rana, setting him up for a rolling DDT, the UFO splash and the three count.

WINNER: Kevin Knight (2 pts) at 11:08

(9) HIROMU TAKAHASHI (2 pts) vs. DRAGON DÍA (4 pts) – A Block Match

Dia landed on his feet off a German suplex and spiked Hiromu with a poison rana before finishing him off with Reptilian.

WINNER: Dragon Dia (6 pts) at 12:01

(10) EL DESPERADO (2 pts) vs. MAO (4 pts) – B Block Match

Desperado spiked Mao with a double underhook piledriver and barely managed to put him down with Pinche Loco for the victory.

WINNER: El Desperado (4 pts) at 23:31